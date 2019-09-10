Steve Weisman joins forces with Identity Protection Planning

MADISON, Conn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally prominent Identity Theft expert Steve Weisman and the Identity Protection Planning Company in Madison, CT are proud to announce their collaboration on the most comprehensive identity theft protection service programs available today, Identron.

Steve is one of the country's leading experts in identity theft and scams. He is the author of ten books including "Identity Theft Alert," "Fifty Ways to Protect Your Identity and Your Credit," "Fifty Ways to Protect Your Identity in a Digital Age," and "The Truth About Avoiding Scams" which was named by Smart Money Magazine as one of the top ten business books of the year in 2008.

Steve also writes the blog www.scamicide.com where each day he provides newly updated information about the latest scams and identity theft schemes as well as advice as to what you need to do to protect yourself.

Steve has appeared and has been quoted as an expert on scams and identity theft throughout the media including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Barrons, Bottom Line Publications, the Washington Post, ABC, NBC, MCNBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, NPR, RT America and the Dr. Phil Show.

Steve is a much sought after speaker on identity theft and scams. Among the many groups to which he has spoken are the national convention of the Financial Planners Association, the national convention of the National Association of Broadcasters, the Cybersec security conference, the Business Defense Forum sponsored by BAE Systems and the Annual Global Fraud Conference of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Steve is also a senior lecturer at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts where he teaches White Collar Crime. He has been awarded Bentley's Adamian Award for excellence in teaching.

Speaking about his new collaboration with Identron Steve has said, "I have never previously endorsed a particular identity theft protection product because, quite frankly, I have found them all to be lacking to one degree or another, however, I am thrilled to be working with Identron which has developed the most comprehensive system for protecting people from the dangers of identity theft, incorporating aspects of protection not found anywhere else. I also am particularly pleased to be a part of the continual education and informing of Identron customers of the latest developments in identity theft protection."

