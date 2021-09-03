Steven B. Orr, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven B. Orr, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Orthopedist for his superb work at RYC Orthopedics.

As an Orthopedist specializing in Hand and Upper Extremity Orthopedics, Dr. Orr is highly respected in his field. He is a fully trained Orthopedic Surgeon with Fellowship level training. He specialized in hand and upper extremity surgeries, including conditions of the hand, wrist, forearm, and elbow.

From a formative age, Dr. Orr grew interested in hand surgery due to his love of playing the piano. He also garnered inspiration from his father, an accomplished ENT, who gave his son a collection of scrub caps to use for surgery. Dr. Orr earned his Medical degree at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC, in 2014. He completed a residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY, in 2019. He completed a Fellowship at NYU Langone in 2020, where he received training encompassing the full spectrum of hand surgery, including microsurgical and arthroscopic techniques. During this Fellowship, he also focused his research efforts on identifying and addressing implicit bias pertaining to hand surgery.

Dr. Orr joined RYC Orthopedics in November 2020. In his day-to-day work, Dr. Orr helps patients with a wide range of surgeries and treatments. For hands, he offers care for hand trauma, nerve transfers, tendon repairs, Dupuytren's Contracture, and De Quervain's Tendinosis; for wrist care, he offers wrist arthroscopy, wrist ligament reconstruction, carpal tunnel release, and wrist sprain treatment. He treats elbow arthroscopy, Tommy John surgery, tennis elbow, golfer's elbow, and throwing injuries, and treats fractures of the hand, elbow, and wrist. Dr. Orr tries to perform surgeries that are minimally invasive and use the best in new technology, using arthroscopic technology to visualize, diagnose, and treat problems. Located at four locations throughout New York, the primary RYC location is at 1056 5th Avenue. Dr. Orr is currently an Associate with the practice, and he aspires to be a Partner in a few years. Dr. Orr is also a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Honors and awards for Dr. Orr's work include multiple residency grants of up to $20,000. He earned the James C. and J. Liston Roberts Honor Scholarship at Vanderbilt University College Arts and Science in 2005, Dean's Merit Scholarship from Duke University School of Medicine, Duke-Singapore Student Scholar Fellowship in 2011, and Anthony V. Seaber Student Fellowship from the Piedmont Orthopedic Foundation in 2014.

Dr. Orr hopes to bring awareness to proud LGBTQ+ members of the Orthopedic community. He is a member of GLMA, a national organization committed to ensuring health equity to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people of all sexualities and gender identities.

On a personal note, Dr. Orr enjoys playing piano, composing original music, spending time with friends and family, and traveling the world with his husband.

