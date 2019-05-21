NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven C. Sheskier, RN, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of medicine as an Orthopedic Surgeon at University Place Orthopedics.

With more than three decades of experience, Dr. Sheskier specializes in Orthopedic Surgery, especially in lower extremities, and Total Ankle Replacement. Committed to continual education, Dr. Sheskier has been practicing sports and dance medicine for many years. Renown in the medical field, Dr. Sheskier worked with the NY Rangers for 13 years and has been the team physician for the woman's hockey team the Riveters. Dedicated to delivering the highest standard of quality care to his patients, Dr. Sheskier states, "My forte is in diagnosis of complex orthopedic problems and second opinions."



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Sheskier graduated with his Medical Degree in 1982 from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Following the completion of medical school, he completed an internship at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center followed by his Orthopedic Surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh. Thereafter, Dr. Sheskier undertook his Foot and Ankle Surgery fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.



To further his professional development, Dr. Sheskier is affiliated with New York University Langone Medical Center, the New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases, and the Jersey City Medical Center. Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Sheskier is a distinguished member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.



Outside of work, Dr. Sheskier enjoys reading and traveling.



Dr. Sheskier dedicates this recognition to his fellowship director, James Brodsky, MD and to Dr. William Hamilton who taught him Dance Medicine.



For more information, please visit www.nyufootankle.com.

