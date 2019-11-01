Steven Eisman to Participate in Fireside Chat at Sadis & Goldberg's 12th Annual Alternative Investment Management Seminar

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadis is proud to announce it will be holding its 12th Annual Alternative Investment Management Seminar, featuring Steven Eisman of Neuberger Berman as the highlighted speaker of the Fireside Chat. The event will take place at the historic Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Sadis' Annual Alternative Investment Management Seminar attracts leaders from around the financial services industry. During an hour long Fireside Chat hosted by Ron S. Geffner, Partner in the Financial Services Group, Mr. Eisman will discuss his storied career, his outlook on the market and his answer to the question, "Is there a recession in our near future?"

With over 20 years of investment experience, Steven Eisman is one of the most knowledgeable and respected analysts on Wall Street today. Mr. Eisman started his career at Oppenheimer & Co. and later served as Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at FrontPoint Financial Services Fund, where he made the biggest impact of his career. The events are chronicled in Michael Lewis' "The Big Short," the Oscar-award winning movie, which featured Steve Carell portraying Mr. Eisman as the outspoken hedge fund manager who predicted the housing crash of 2008, along with three other men. Today, Mr. Eisman serves as a Managing Director at Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Eisman Group, within Neuberger Berman's Private Asset Management division.

The Fireside Chat will take place on November 14. For additional information on this event, please contact Jennifer Risi at 212.573.6677 or jrisi@sadis.com or register here .

