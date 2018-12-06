Steven Gabel, MD, FACS Brings EMSCULPT® Body Sculpting Technology to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gabel Center is shaking up men's aesthetics with a powerful, new treatment called EMSCULPT – the first and truly non-invasive body sculpting procedure now available in Portland that works on both fat and muscle.

Dr. Steven Gabel with Emsculpt at the Gabel Center in Portland, Oregon

"I continue to see an increase in the number of men coming in looking for a solution not only for their hair loss but also to define their core abdominal region and get the coveted 6-pack abs," states Steven Gabel, MD, Medical Director of the Gabel Center. "While some non-invasive treatments can help men to lose excess abdominal fat, these treatments are unable to sculpt muscles. Since men regularly workout to build muscle definition instead of solely eliminating fat, I see EMSCULPT as a real game changer for both men and women – building the muscle and burning fat. It combines the best of athletics with aesthetics."

The EMSCULPT device, using patented HIFEM® (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic) technology, creates a unique magnetic field which penetrates through skin causing 20,000 muscle contractions in a single 30-minute session to impact muscle as well as fat. The device is currently FDA approved to treat two areas: the abdominal region and the buttocks.

The device has been tested in five separate clinical studies that utilize the four established methods of evaluation, including MRI, CT, Ultrasound and Histology. EMSCULPT delivered consistent results in muscle gain and fat loss including:

Average of 19% fat reduction in subcutaneous abdominal fat,

Average of 16% increase in muscle mass,

Average waist reduction in the study was 4.4cm,

Patient satisfaction with treatment results was 96%.

Dr. Gabel recommends patients undergo four 30-minute treatment sessions over the course of a two-week period. Best results will be seen after 3-months with continued improvement over a 6-month time period. Treatment pricing available upon request.

About Dr. Steven Gabel

Dr. Gabel is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. He has been in practice for over 17 years specializing in aesthetics and hair restoration surgery. www.gabelcenter.com

