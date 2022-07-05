WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Keehn DO, FACOEP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his outstanding career in Emergency Medicine and his exceptional work with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Steven Keehn

As a board-certified Emergency Medicine Physician with 14 years of medical experience, Dr. Keehn is specially trained to treat patients suffering from acute illnesses, injuries, or medical conditions. Since 2013, he has been affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL, where he was named Medical Director two years ago.

His father, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, first sparked his interest in medicine. He became an emergency medical technician (EMT) and firefighter during high school, deepening his passion for helping people in dire medical situations. He went on to complete Paramedic training at George Washington University.

In further pursuit of his medical career, he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree in 2008 at Nova Southeastern University's College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an Internship and Residency in Emergency Medicine in 2012 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip, NY. He is board-certified in Emergency Medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine.

In addition to his duties at JFK North, Dr. Keehn serves as Assistant Medical Director of the West Palm Beach Fire Department and as Chairman of the county's EMS Medical Directors Association. He enjoys teaching and passing on his knowledge of Emergency Medicine to the next generation of healthcare professionals. Due to the doctor's diligent service, he has been awarded the JFK Hospital Emergency Medicine Doctor of the Year for three years in a row and the JFK North Hospital Hero Award. He also serves as the Medical Director for HCI College, Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue, Palm Beach Shores Fire Department, and the Assistant Medical Director for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

He enjoys being with his family in his spare time, especially his five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. He loves music, golf, pickleball, dancing, live music, and good food. Dr. Keehn would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, Dr. David Levy, and Dr. Babak Saadatmand.

For more information, visit www.jfkmc.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who