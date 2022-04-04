Steven Lichtenberger Joins Foster Garvey as New Chief Information Officer

SEATTLE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC is continuing its rapid growth in 2022 with the addition of Steven Lichtenberger as Chief Information Officer, based in the firm's Seattle office. With more than 30 years in law firm information technology management, he brings extensive leadership experience and specialized expertise in IT budgeting, litigation support, network infrastructure and security, business continuity, planning and conducting operational and information audits, automation, workflow planning, technical support, and contract negotiation.

"Steven has spent his entire information technology career serving law firms from coast to coast, so he brings a depth of knowledge about the unique needs and challenges of law firm IT," said Scott Flichtbeil, Foster Garvey's Chief Operating Officer. "His expertise will play a crucial role not only in helping us serve our clients, but also in ensuring Foster Garvey is on the leading edge of technology today and as we set our sights on future growth."

Lichtenberger was most recently the Information Technology Director at Joseph Saveri Law Firm in San Francisco, where he oversaw all information technology, including network management and support, disaster recovery planning implementation, IT contracts, security policy, litigation support and IT project management. Prior to that, he was the Information Technology Director at two patent law firms and Chief Information Officer at a general-purpose law firm where he led the administration and operation of the IT departments as well as litigation support efforts.

Foster Garvey PC, a Pacific Northwest-based law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com

