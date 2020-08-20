Steven M. Sertich, JD, MAE, CRNA, Esquire, Sworn in as AANA President

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) 2020 Virtual Congress August 14-18, Steven M. Sertich, JD, MAE, CRNA, was sworn in as the 75th president of the AANA. He was elected by AANA members as president-elect in the fall of 2019, and since that time served on the AANA Board of Directors, assuming various leadership duties.

Mr. Sertich earned his Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. He received his master of anesthesiology education (MAE) degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. Mr. Sertich is an independent contractor nurse anesthetist at Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas. He is the principal of Steven M. Sertich, Esquire, P.C., has been an active member of the Nevada State Bar for 17 years and practices mostly as a medical legal consultant. He received his juris doctor (JD) degree from Gonzaga University School of Law. Mr. Sertich is a lifetime member of the Phi Delta Phi International Legal Honor Society.

An active member of the AANA for more than 35 years, Mr. Sertich has a longstanding history of being active in nurse anesthesia, serving in many capacities for his professional associations, volunteering pro bono legal services for our active military and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served as AANA's Director of Region 5 from 2011-2013 and 2017-2019. On a state level, Mr. Sertich served as president, president-elect, federal political director, and state political director for the Nevada Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

As president, Mr. Sertich is committed to increasing the transparency of AANA's Board of Directors actions through opening monthly Board of Director calls up to the membership, prioritizing our continuing education and bringing the association's information technology infrastructure into the 21st Century.

"I am looking forward to working with our new Board of Directors and our membership moving the AANA back to a membership driven association," Mr. Sertich said during his remarks at the AANA Virtual Congress closing ceremonies.

