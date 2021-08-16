Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund partners with CITIZEN-T and visual artist Brian Fox to launch limited-edition upcycled designer T-shirt

Along with CITIZEN-T Founder Stephanie Dillon, Janie's Fund is taking one-of-a-kind, previously loved T-shirts, giving them new life with art, and packaging them with zero-waste. Featuring the work of visual artist Brian Fox, this initial designer piece, signed by Steven Tyler, can be donned by only 100 ethical citizens, hell-bent on changing the world.

"CITIZEN-T couldn't be more excited to partner with Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund to bring sustainable fashion forward to help girls and young women in their recovery," Dillon said. "Many of us have been inspired by Aerosmith's artistry for years but this work to bring awareness and raise funds to help others overcome their trauma is something I'm deeply connected to, and it's so very timely and needed. We hope this is just the first of what will be many collaborations to help girls and the environment heal."

All proceeds from sales of the T-shirt will provide therapeutic support for courageous young women (ages 17-22) in the LifeSet program (which includes more than 1,000 days of care with program specialists on call 24-7).

"The fusion of art, sustainable fashion and recovery is perfectly aligned with our values," said Richard Shaw, chief development officer for Janie's Fund. "We've been fortunate to partner with artist Brian Fox since Janie's Fund was launched in 2015, and this CITIZEN-T collaboration is directly bringing our passion forward to create more awareness to this issue that Steven cares deeply about.

The funds we raise will fully support 10 young women in our LifeSet program, providing the support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

LifeSet serves as a bridge to hope, healing and opportunity that can put each young person, particularly those who experienced foster care, on a path to success.

A limited number of one-of-a-kind T-shirts – 100 autographed by Steven Tyler - are on sale starting at 12 p.m. EST for $300 each. To purchase, visit www.janiesfund.org.

About CITIZEN-T

The CITIZEN-T Project is an artist-led, zero waste slow fashion initiative that fuses art with advocacy. We divert previously loved or unsold clothes from the landfill, transforming them into sustainable and wearable pieces of art. Citizen-T is for artists, purpose driven organizations, music fans, concerned citizens, and the planet who are hell bent on changing the world one T-shirt at a time.



About Janie's Fund

Janie's Fund is a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with one of America's most effective nonprofits, Youth Villages. Named after Aerosmith's 1989 hit, "Janie's Got a Gun," which tells the story of a young girl who was abused by her father, Janie's Fund provides hope and healing for many of our country's most vulnerable girls who have survived the trauma of abuse and neglect. Through Janie's Fund, Tyler is using his big voice to give a voice to thousands of victims who haven't had one. For more information, visit JaniesFund.org. For more about Steven Tyler, including his bio, visit StevenTyler.com.

