Steven Vail Fine Arts Opens New Location In Gateway West

As the gallery bids farewell to its long time 2nd floor space at the Historic Teachout Building in Des Moines' East Village, SVFA welcomes the completion of its new venue on Gateway West. With the expertise of Christensen Development and the architecture firms, IDEAA Architecture and spiller., Steven Vail Fine Arts incorporates a main exhibition salon, an art research library and an auxiliary exhibition space to create a unique viewing experience that will showcase internationally renowned artists. Once a raw, dimly lit space on the ground level of Des Moines' Fitch Building, the finished gallery is an exquisitely designed modern space located a block from the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Garden amidst booming restaurants and retail shops.

Steven Vail Fine Arts, specialists in American and European modern and contemporary works on paper and original prints by artists of international reputation, has mounted critically acclaimed exhibitions that showcased the work of artists such as Damien Hirst, Gary Hume, Jaume Plensa, Willem de Kooning, Richard Serra, Louise Bourgeois, Ellsworth Kelly, Sol Lewitt and Chuck Close. Since its inception in 1996, SVFA has gained global recognition for its private dealing, curatorial work and art historical research which lead to sales of major works to numerous private and institutional collectors and secured significant clientele. As a member of the International Fine Art Appraiser Association (IFAA), Steven Vail Fine Arts also offers USPAP fine art appraisals.

Steven Vail Fine Arts – Project Room is located in the culturally vibrant Des Moines, Iowa - home to one of the nation's top arts festivals, the Pappajohn Sculpture Garden and the Des Moines Arts Center, in addition to the Iowa caucus, which brings visitors from around the world. The organization continues with an international, high profile program of exhibitions.

Learn more about Steven Vail Fine Arts – Project Room, including services offered and highlights of their collection on their website: www.stevenvailfinearts.com

