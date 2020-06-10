Stevia Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1,169.4 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stevia market size was valued at USD 637.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,169.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Stevia is part of the sugar substitute market. Stevia sweeteners are made by extracting steviol glycosides from the leaves of the stevia plant and purifying them to remove some of the bitter attributes found in the crude extract. Due to the adoption of a health cautions lifestyle, people are more inclined to use stevia as a substitute for sugar. Stevia is available in powdered, liquid, and leaf form, and is used for applications such as bakery, dairy products, desserts, pastries, dietary supplements, and others.

The stevia market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current stevia market trend, estimates, and dynamics of the global stevia market size from 2019 through 2026. The report analyzes the market share of all the major regions are mapped based on industry segment and size

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE STEVIA MARKET SIZE

The increasing need for an alternative sweetener that does not compromise on taste is increasing stevia market size. Due to its heightened sweetness, stevia acts as the perfect alternative for sugar. This feature is expected to fuel the growth of the stevia market.

Growing awareness about the health benefits of low-calorie consumables is a significant driver for the growth of stevia market size. Furthermore, a significant rise in the incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and the obese population worldwide has increased the demand for stevia-containing foods.

The proliferation of distribution channels such as online shops, discount stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets has made stevia easily available to customers. This widespread availability is, in turn, expected to boost the growth of stevia market size.

R&D projects for new stevia varieties, and enhancing product flavor are likely to help in the expansion of stevia market size. The increasing use of stevia in the pharmaceutical sector is also expected to boost the market growth.

High costs involved in engaging highly skilled labor and equipment for the colex stevia formulation process is a restraint to stevia market growth.

STEVIA MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Liquid stevia is projected to be the fastest-growing segment as consumers prefer stevia to sweeten recipes in liquid form. A few drops of the liquid stevia extract replace a teaspoon of cane sugar and are useful for coffee, teas, and smoothies sweetening.

IN terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest stevia market share. This dominance of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the rapid population growth and widespread adoption of stevia as a healthier alternative for sugar.

The U.S. has the highest stevia consumption as a sweetener among all North American countries

Europe is also expected to see a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing number of health-conscious consumers in the region.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Others

By End User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Australia



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

