Steward Partners Global Advisory Applauds the 15 Advisor Partners on Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

Recognition reflects wealth management firm's outstanding growth and quality of advisors

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service wealth management firm associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), proudly announces that 15 of its advisor partners have been named to the Forbes 2022 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The annual ranking spotlights more than 6,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria.

"Over the last few years, Steward Partners has enjoyed tremendous growth both in number of advisor partners and assets under management," said Doug Kentfield, President and Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners Global Advisory. "This recognition from Forbes demonstrates that not only is our partner network growing, but that our advisors are among the best in the business. We salute those advisors who made the list this year and look forward to seeing even more Steward Partners recognized in the years to come."

The Steward Partners Global Advisory advisors being honored by Forbes are:

Eric Beiley—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, New York, NY

Thomas Briggs— Managing Director & Wealth Manager, St. Louis, MO

Robert Carrigg, Jr. CFP®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Brad Coyle, CRPC®—Executive Managing Director & Investment Officer, McLean, VA

Timothy Davis, CFP®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

Christopher J. Detmer, CFP®, CHFC®, CLU®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, DC

James Fowkes— Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, DC

Carl Gravina, CFP®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Keene, NH

Todd Hoffman CFP®, CPM®—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

George U. Nottingham, CFP®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager Norfolk, VA

Liana Poodiack CFP®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager Keene, NH

Randy R. Price, CFP®, CIMA®, CIMC®—Executive Manager Director & Wealth Manager, Houston, TX

Christopher Reaney, CFP®—Managing Director, Portsmouth, NH

Thomas Sedoric—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Stephen R. Spector—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

Eric Beiley was also named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2020 and 2021, after having been named one of the Top 400 Financial Advisors by the Financial Times in 2019 and 2020 and to the Raymond James Chairman's Council in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

In addition to this honor from Forbes in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022, Randy Price was recognized by Barron's as one of the nation's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Todd Hoffman was named one of the Top 400 Financial Advisors by the Financial Times in 2015, as well as being named one of Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2016 and 2017 and to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Forbes also placed Liana Poodiack on its Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2021 and its 2020 and 2022 lists of the Top Women Wealth Advisors.

This is Tom Sedoric's third time on this Forbes list, having also been so honored last year and in 2018. He has also served for the New Hampshire Governors as the advisory chair to the Department of Resources and Economic Development.

George Nottingham was also named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Brad Coyle was previously named one of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2018.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. To be considered advisors must have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and adherence to best practices in working with clients. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, more than 6,550 advisors received the award. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT, Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL, Andover and Boston, MA, Baltimore, Bel Air and Bethesda, MD, Portland, ME, St. Louis, MO, Hendersonville, NC, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH, Paramus, Morristown, Ramsey and Somerville, NJ, Albany and New York City, NY, Conshohocken, PA, Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX, McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA, and Mequon, WI. Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,400 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.26 trillion as of 12/31/2021.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

The Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money–Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (April 2020). To qualify for the list, advisers had to have 10 years of experience and at least $300 million in assets under management (AUM) and no more than 60% of the AUM with institutional clients. The FT reaches out to some of the largest brokerages in the U.S. and asks them to provide a list of advisors who meet the minimum criteria outlined above. These advisors are then invited to apply for the ranking. Only advisors who submit an online application can be considered for the ranking. In 2020, roughly 1,040 applications were received and 400 were selected to the final list (38.5%). The 400 qualified advisers were then scored on six attributes: AUM, AUM growth rate, compliance record, years of experience, industry certifications, and online accessibility. AUM is the top factor, accounting for roughly 60–70 percent of the applicant's score. Additionally, to provide a diversity of advisors, the FT placed a cap on the number of advisors from any one state that's roughly correlated to the distribution of millionaires across the U.S.

Raymond James Chairman's Council Membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Requalification is required annually. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance. No fee is paid in exchange for this award/rating.

Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors," Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 5,000 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James.

The Forbes America's Top Women Advisors was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: wealth advisors with a minimum of 7 years of experience, client impact, industry experience, review of best practices and compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Research Summary (As of February, 2022) 34,500 nominations were received based on thresholds and 18,465 Advisors were invited to complete the online survey. 13,549 Advisors were interviewed by telephone, 2,610 Advisors were interviewed in-person at the Advisors' location, 1,203 were Advisor web based interviews, and 1,377 women won. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Portfolio performance is not a criteria in these awards due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. These rankings are not indicative of an advisor's future performance, are not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for these awards/ratings. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes, Shook Research, LLC, The FT, Ignite Research, or Money–Media, Inc

