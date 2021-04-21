Steward Partners Global Advisory Welcomes Poljak Group Wealth Management as First Louisiana Team

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), is continuing its nationwide expansion with the addition of Poljak Group Wealth Management in Shreveport, Louisiana. The eight-person team led by brothers Denis and Davor Poljak manages over $500 million in client assets and was previously associated with Morgan Stanley.

"Denis and Davor represent a true American success story, and we're proud that they have chosen Steward Partners to help grow their business and write their next chapter," said Chris Barton, Divisional President, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "Their team is a living testament to how hard work, advanced education and genuine concern for clients can be a formula for a successful advisory practice. Becoming owners of their business is the next step toward their goal of providing a superior experience for clients."

After growing up in the former Yugoslavia, Denis and Davor were both recruited to play Division 1 tennis at Centenary College of Louisiana. Their father, Tomislav "Tommy" Poljak was President of the former Yugoslav Tennis Association and led the Yugoslavia Davis Cup team in 1984 and 1985.

"My brother and I fell in love with this country," says Denis, Managing Director and Wealth Manager, Poljak Group Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "We are proud American citizens by choice. Our group has grown tremendously during our 12 years with Morgan Stanley, and we expect to surpass that growth and take our practice to a whole new level with Steward Partners."

"We're very excited about this move to Steward Partners," added Davor, Managing Director and Wealth Manager. "We are all about client service and were highly impressed with what Steward Partners offers in terms of marketing and branding efforts, as well as the open architecture, technology and client offerings that are free of proprietary products."

The brothers are firm believers in the importance of advanced degrees and continuing education. Denis has 25 years of wealth management experience; in addition to earning accreditations as Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, and Certified Portfolio Manager (CPM®) from Columbia University in New York, he holds an M.B.A. in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University and a Ph.D. in Economic Sciences from the University of Sarajevo. Davor, with 12 years as a wealth manager, earned his M.B.A. from Louisiana State University-Shreveport and holds the prestigious CPM® designation from Columbia University.

Poljak Group Wealth Management also includes Vice President and Client Relationship Manager Jason L. Adams, M.B.A.; Vice President and Wealth & Portfolio Specialist Scott Salvail; Vice President and Wealth & Portfolio Specialist Joseph P. Fell, M.B.A.; Vice President and Wealth & Portfolio Specialist John Simpson; Vice President and Registered Client Administrative Manager Ryan L. Yarbrough; and Vice President and Senior Client Administrative Manager Tommy Poljak, Denis and Davor's father, who was also a Vice Chairman of RMK, formerly a Yugoslavian steel conglomerate and one of the largest in Europe at the time. Tommy provides what Denis calls "his white haired wisdom" to the group.

Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIA's in 2020. Steward ranks 10th among fastest growing US based advisory firms in asset growth.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.02 trillion as of 12/31/20.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC and the Poljak Group Wealth Management maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

