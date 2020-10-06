Steward Partners Global Advisory Welcomes Praetorian Private Wealth as Newest Partners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), welcomes Praetorian Private Wealth at Steward Partners to its rapidly growing hybrid platform. The Austin, Texas-based team manages more than $300 million in assets for a highly select group of ultra-high-net-worth families.

"We are very excited to welcome professionals of the caliber of Praetorian Private Wealth to Steward Partners," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management, Steward Partners Global Advisors. "Austin is the fastest growing city in Texas. Not only is it the state capital, but it's also home to a dynamic tech industry that has created substantial wealth. This is an important market and we're glad to establish our presence here with such outstanding partners."

Praetorian Private Wealth at Steward Partners is a six-person team led by Rick A. Fuchs, CIMA®, Managing Director/Wealth Manager, an accomplished industry veteran who was most recently Private Wealth Financial Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager & Investment Officer with Wells Fargo Private Bank. The rest of the team, also coming from Wells Fargo Private Bank, is comprised of Graham P. Heck, MBA, Senior Vice President/Wealth Manager; V. Connor Fuchs, Senior Vice President/Wealth Manager; Victor T. Raitu, JD, CFP®, Vice President/Wealth Manager; Colton W. Jacob, Vice President/Wealth Manager; and Jantzen C. Stachour, Vice President/Chief Administrative Manager.

"When we considered moving to independence, the primary consideration was our clients and what's best for them," explained Rick Fuchs. "By joining Steward Partners, we benefit from their association with Raymond James and gain economies of scale in areas like compliance, technology and support, but with the independence to create exclusive, highly bespoke relationships with each of our clients."

"What attracts elite advisors like Rick and his team to Steward Partners is our core mission statement of providing industry leading teams with independence with infrastructure," said Chris Barton, Divisional President, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "We've always offered a hybrid model solution that illustrates to advisors that there's a better option to run their practice than either being confined at a wirehouse or completely on their own. Our partners have the freedom to run their own business combined with the benefits of working with a powerful platform partner and an equity stake in our mutual success."

This team of highly respected advisors takes its name from the Praetorian Guard, the elite unit whose members served as personal bodyguards and intelligence agents for Roman emperors. Like those ancient soldiers who were sworn to serve and protect the emperor, the Praetorian Private Wealth team is dedicated to preserving their clients' wealth and working to enhance their financial lives.

"It's liberating for us to know we have the support of all the other advisors at Steward Partners, who are so willing to share their expertise and skill," Rick Fuchs continued. "We all want each other to succeed, which ends up benefiting the clients most of all."

Steward Partners is an employee-owned, full service independent partnership that caters to family and multigenerational wealth. Steward Partners is one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory firms. Recent accolades include being ranked #24 on Barron's 2020 List of Top 100 RIA Firms.

