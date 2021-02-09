Steward Partners Global Advisory Welcomes Webster Grosso Wealth Management

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), welcomes Webster Grosso Wealth Management to its partnership roster. The new firm is led by Ron Webster and Ed Grosso CFP®, a team of veteran advisors with approximately $163 million in assets under management (AUM). Based in Richmond, Virginia, both of firm's principals spent the bulk of their careers with Wells Fargo Advisors and its predecessor companies.

"As we watched the evolution of the financial services industry over the last few years, we realized that there were better options out there for serving our clients than the business model we had been operating under. But it wasn't until we spoke with Steward Partners that we felt we had found the right fit," explained Ron Webster, Co-Founder, Webster Grosso Wealth Management. "Ultimately everything we've done has been about our clients and our ability to serve them. Now that we are partners rather than employees, we'll have more control over our day-to-day activities, and we can ensure that those activities are focused on our clients' needs."

"Steward Partners is expecting to realize significant growth this year and we are very excited to welcome Ron Webster and Ed Grosso as the first team to join Steward Partners in 2021," said Jeff Gonyo, Divisional President, Steward Partners. "We've been able to attract advisors of the highest caliber like Ron and Ed to our platform because we offer a hybrid model that lets our partners run their own businesses backed by the support of a powerful platform and a peer network that benefits from our mutual success."

Ron Webster recently celebrated his 30th anniversary as a financial advisor. For the last 18 years he was affiliated with Wells Fargo Advisors. He began his career and spent 11 years with Central Fidelity Bank in Richmond before joining Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor in 1998. His partner and teammate Ed Grosso, a veteran of over 16 years with Wells Fargo, has earned the Certified Financial Planner™ designation and has teamed with Ron Webster for the last 14 years. The third member of the team is Alice Winters, Senior Registered Client Administrative Manager, also from Wells Fargo with more than 15 years of experience.

"Ron and I have long believed that sound financial planning is key to our clients' success," added Ed Grosso, Co-Founder of Webster Grosso Wealth Management. "We were looking for a partner that was willing to make the investments in their platform to deliver outstanding resources—research, broad product selection, up-to-date technology—to advisors, so advisors can do the best job possible for their clients. We found that in Steward Partners."

