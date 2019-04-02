Steward Partners Named a 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has been recognized as a 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers as announced by InvestmentNews today.

Steward Partners was chosen as one of this year's top-75 based on employer and employee surveys delving into everything from company culture and benefits to career paths.

"We're honored to be recognized by InvestmentNews as a Best Place to Work this year, something we think is a direct reflection of our amazing team and all that they do," said Hy Saporta, Steward Partners' president and chief operating officer. "Steward Partners was envisioned as a truly special place for our partners, and we are forever grateful to the amazing people that have helped make that happen over the last five years."

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the inaugural survey and recognition program. The list is a first of its kind for the financial advice industry.

"InvestmentNews is pleased to recognize firms with supportive cultures where advisers can thrive and are empowered to provide their clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice," said Suzanne Siracuse, CEO/Publisher, InvestmentNews. "They are role models for other firms in the industry who are striving to improve their own human resource policies and practices."

The Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers program is a national program managed by Best Companies Group. The survey and recognition program are dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the financial advice/wealth management industry. The final list is based on the following criteria: must be a registered investment adviser (RIA), affiliated with an independent broker-dealer (IBD), or a hybrid doing business through an RIA and must be in business for a minimum of one year and must have a minimum of 15 full-time/part-time employees.

The assessment process is compiled in a two-part process based on the findings of the employer benefits & policies questionnaire and the employee engagement & satisfaction survey. The results are analyzed and categorized according to 8 Core Focus Areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits and Overall Engagement. Best Companies Group will survey up to 400 randomly selected employees in a company depending on company size. The two data sets are combined and analyzed to determine the rankings. The award is not representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award. InvestmentNews and/or Best Companies Group is not affiliated with Raymond James.

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2019 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers, please go to www.InvestmentNews.com/BestPlaces.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $785 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

This ranking is not indicative of any advisor's future performance, are not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with InvestmentNews or Best Companies Group.

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC

