Steward Partners' Peter Frisch Named by Forbes as Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in Massachusetts

BOSTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory , LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that Peter Frisch, CFP®, Managing Director and Wealth Manager in the firm's Boston, Massachusetts office, has been recognized on the Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list, which honors top advisors in each state.

Out of nearly 30,000 nominations, this year's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list spotlights over 3,000 top advisors across the country who were nominated by their firms—and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states. Out of the over 3,000 advisors selected, only 134 were selected from Massachusetts.

"We couldn't be happier to see Peter recognized as a top advisor in the state," said Jim Connors, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "Peter and his team are living proof of the success advisors can achieve when they put client service at the forefront of everything they do."

"I'm truly honored to be selected as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor this year," added Peter Frisch. "My team and I love what we do, and that's coming in to work every day and helping our clients work through their challenges and achieve their financial goals."

Peter Frisch began his career at Wells Fargo and has since spent over 22 years serving clients as a Financial Advisor. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Peter enjoys teaching clients about the investment planning process and working with them to create and monitor an individualized financial plan. Outside the office, Peter volunteers his time to the Eastern Yacht Club, the Pilots Program at Mystic Seaport, and the Boston United Blind Sailing Program.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of 7 years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of 29,334 advisors nominated by their firms, 3,477 received the award. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

To view the full rankings on Forbes.com, please click here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com .

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $765 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, and Peter Frisch maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Peter Frisch, CFP®, 1 International Place, Suite 3210, Boston, MA 02110 Office: (617) 377-4422.

Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

