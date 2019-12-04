Steward Partners Recognized as 2019 Fastest Growing Company in Greater Washington

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that it has been recognized as a 2019 Greater Washington Area Fastest Growing Company, an annual award presented by the Washington Business Journal.

For the last twenty years, the Washington Business Journal has published a List of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies in the Washington area, based on average percent revenue growth. Participating companies must have more than $2 million in revenue in 2016 and more than $10 million in revenue in 2018 to qualify, with consecutive growth year-over-year. This year had a record number of companies looking to be considered, with more than 2,000 nominations.

Of the 75 companies selected, Steward Partners ranked #14 overall, with revenue growth of 101.62%. Steward Partners' ranking on the list was announced at the publication's annual award presentation on October 24, 2019.

"We are honored to be recognized for our firm's growth in the Washington Area for the third year in a row," said Jeff Gonyo, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "Our entire team is committed to the success of this company and to the Washington D.C. community, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts."

To learn more about Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies program and view the complete list of winners, click here: https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/news/2019/09/06/here-are-our-fastest-growing-companies-of-2019.html

About 2019 Fastest Growing Companies

Fastest Growing Companies is an annual awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. To qualify, companies needed to be locally headquartered in Washington D.C. and independently owned with no parent company as of the date our survey process ended (Aug. 20 this year). Revenue for the companies also had to grow each year for two years in a row between 2016 and 2018, as well as be at least $2 million in 2016 and at least $10 million in 2018. The Washington Business Journal also worked sponsor-judges, led by Cherry Bekaert LLP, to help fact-check each submission by interviewing the companies and going over their financials in person.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Florham Park and Paramus, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,000 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $838 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Washington Business Journal Fast Growing Company award is not based on investment advisory services rendered and is not representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisors future performance. No fee is paid in exchange for this award/rating.

