Steward Partners' Timothy Davis Named by Forbes as Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory , LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that Timothy Davis, CFP®, Managing Director and Partner in the firm's Boston office, has been recognized on the Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list, which honors top performing advisors in each state.

Out of nearly 25,000 nominations, this year's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list spotlights 2,000 top-performing advisors across the country who were nominated by their firms—and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states. Out of the 2,000 advisors selected, only 135 were selected from Massachusetts.

"We are incredibly proud of Tim and his recognition as one of the top performing advisors in the state," said Jim Connors, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "Tim consistently demonstrates what it means to be a leader in this industry through his dedication to client service, and we look forward to supporting his future success."

"I'm excited and humbled to be featured in Forbes' Best in State Wealth Advisors list," added Tim Davis. "My team and I have been working hard to ensure our clients can meet their financial goals, and I couldn't be happier to selected to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor's list. I can't thank my clients and my team for helping to make this possible."

Timothy Davis has been in the financial services industry for over 20 years. Tim started as a Financial Advisor in January of 1998 at Merrill Lynch and over the next 19 years spent time at UBS Financial Services and Morgan Stanley. While at Morgan Stanley, Tim was recognized annually with the Master's Club designation, was a charter member the Business Owners Executive Council and the Corporate Services Group. Tim and his team specialize in helping employees and executives of publicly traded companies with the stock & stock option planning needs. As a Certified Financial Planner™, Tim and his team take a planning-based approach to all of their client financial needs.

The Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not representative nor indicative of any one client's experience, future performance, or investment outcome. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.

To view the full rankings on Forbes.com, please click here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com .

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting more than 4,300 independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $764 billion.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, and Tim Davis maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Timothy Davis, CFP®, One International Place, Suite 3210, Boston, MA 02110. Office: (617) 377-4422.

Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

