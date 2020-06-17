Steward Partners Welcomes its First Billion Dollar Plus Team into their 1099 Model in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that it has welcomed the Plaza Advisory Group, the firm's first affiliate advisor team in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Plaza Advisory Group was founded in 1985 and is comprised of Tom Briggs, AIF®, Peter Dolan, Judy Rubin, CFP®, CDFA® and Scott Bensinger, CFS®, who each join Steward Partners as a Managing Director. The team collectively oversees $1.2 billion in client assets and is the first team to join Steward in its new 1099 affiliate model. This model offers advisors, as self-employed independent contractors, the ability to run their own office and local P&L. 1099 advisors also enjoy all of the traditional benefits of being a Partner at Steward, including ongoing local compliance and operations support. Unlike many other firms, Steward's new affiliate model also provides independent employees equity in the firm, just as it does to all full-time employees. The affiliate program was launched in October 2019 and came in response to increased advisor requests for local autonomy, coupled with the significant resources and equity opportunity that are unique to Steward Partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Plaza Advisory Group under the firm's new affiliate offering, something we believe truly highlights the flexibility and unique offering that Steward provides," said Chris Barton, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "We know that different advisors have different needs and ways of running their business, and we couldn't be happier to be able to provide a model which accommodates any advisor considering independence."

"When we first thought about the future of our team, maintaining a certain level of independence was something very important to us," said Peter Dolan. "Steward's unique model allows us to run our business the way we always have, while allowing us to leverage the firm's robust infrastructure, resources and tools which we believe will help us reach the next stage of our growth."

Within their practice, The Plaza Advisor Group focuses on enhancing their clients' lives by helping them proactively plan for their future with wealth management, retirement planning, estate and tax planning and risk management. The team works with a variety of corporate executives, entrepreneurs, women, families, retirees and pre-retirees and as affiliates will continue to operate from their existing St. Louis office.

"During turbulent times like these, it's important for us as advisors to remain focused on our clients and offer guidance to help them move towards their financial goals," added Tom Briggs. "We're excited to be part of a firm that understands this and prioritizes clients and empowers advisors, providing the necessary tools to operate at the highest level."

"Our clients mean the world to us and in order to best serve them, we are continuously seeking to expand and update our knowledge base and resources," said Judy Rubin. "Aligning with Steward Partners increases our capabilities to deliver financial services and life advice to the families whom we serve and having known some of Steward's leadership team for many years, this feels more like a homecoming than a move."

"This is an exciting day for Steward as we celebrate numerous milestones, said Jim Gold, CEO and Co- Founder. We celebrate our first Billion dollar plus addition, our first join in our 1099 offering as well as our first Independent hire. We couldn't think of a better group to do this with, welcome to our newest partners to the Steward family."

Tom Briggs has been in the financial services industry for over 35 years. He believes that understanding a client's situation is a key element of having a successful relationship with them and takes pride in providing a level of service that shows his personal commitment. Outside the office, he has previous experience serving as a board member for Boys Hope/Girls Hope and the Des Peres Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Committee.

Peter Dolan brings more than 35 years of experience to the firm and focuses on working with affluent families, helping them develop an integrated approach to their finances. When not working with clients, he volunteers his time outside the office and serves as a board member of Regis University, helping oversee endowments, operations, and strategic planning for three colleges that serve 13,000 students.

Judy Rubin has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and previously worked at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management before transitioning to the Plaza Advisory Group in 2011. She places particular emphasis on helping clients develop wealth strategies with the goal of achieving financial independence. When not in the office, she serves a board member for Kids in The Middle and is a strong supporter of the Foundation for Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Scott Bensinger brings over 35 years of experience to Steward Partners and works with his clients by helping them plan and navigate through all of life's changes, with much of his experience stemming from having spent decades working with individuals in transition. He serves on the Board of the St. Louis Public Library Foundation, Randy's Rescue Ranch, and Human Resources Management Corporation and is an active volunteer at Stray Rescue, a St. Louis-based nonprofit.

