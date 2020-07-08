Steward Partners Welcomes New Advisor Team in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that the Blue Water Wealth Management Group has joined the firm in Clearwater, Florida.

The Blue Water Wealth Management Group is comprised of Chris McAdoo and Richard Humphrey, CFP®, ChFC®, whom each join Steward Partners as Managing Directors from UBS where they oversaw $250 million in client assets. Within their practice, they focus on developing, implementing and managing personalized financial plans for clients and their families, as well as developing tailored risk management and investment strategies for small businesses. The team also has a key focus on portfolio construction, asset allocation and stock selection strategies.

"It's always exciting to be able to welcome talented advisors like Chris and Richard," said Chris Barton, Divisional President at Steward Partners. "While their experience in the business speaks for itself, their values and dedication to their clients are what make them such a great addition to the Steward team."

"This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, both for our team and more importantly our clients," said Chris McAdoo. "Steward's innovative model, combined with the technology of Raymond James, allows us to provide clients with more options and flexibility as we help them achieve their financial goals."

Prior to his time in the industry, Chris McAdoo served in the United States Air Force before eventually joining Paine Webber in 1989. He would go on and spend nearly 15 years holding various positions at Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney before eventually joining UBS in 2006. Outside the office, he is an active supporter of the United Way and The Clearwater Family YMCA.

Richard Humphrey previously served in the United States Marine Corps before eventually joining UBS in 2001, where he has been working and helping clients ever since. He holds Series 7, 31, and 66 licenses and outside the office is an active member of the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce and Rotary International.

