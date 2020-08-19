Steward Partners Welcomes New Advisors, Opens New Office in Pennsylvania

ALBANY, N.Y. and BOSTON and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and KEENE, N.H., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced the addition of Jason Hevey in Boston, Ed Morenz in Keene, NH, and Kevin Dubner, CLTC®, in Albany, NY. The firm also announced the opening of its newest office in Conshohocken, PA, expanding the firm's Philadelphia presence from its recent temporary location in nearby Plymouth Meeting. Also, joining the new office in Pennsylvania today is Dean Rosini and Jeffrey Lazarus. Collectively, the new advisors bring $491 million in assets under management.

Jason Hevey has joined as a Director from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he specialized in high net worth financial planning and oversaw more than $123 million in client assets. Within his practice, Jason helps clients reach lifestyle and legacy goals through strategic retirement and financial planning. With over 15 years of experience, his practice also focuses on asset management, alternative investments, and estate planning for clients.

Ed Morenz joins Steward Partners in Keene, New Hampshire as a Vice President from Edward Jones, where he previously oversaw $150 million in client assets. Ed will be joining The Monadnock Capital Group at Steward Partners in Keene, NH.

Kevin Dubner comes to the firm from Janney Montgomery Scott where he previously oversaw $75 million in client assets. He joins Steward as a Vice President and brings nearly 40 years of experience to the firm. Within his practice he focuses primarily on retirement and financial planning, portfolio management, and insurance planning for clients.

Also moving to Steward Partners are Dean Rosini and Jeff Lazarus, who both join the firm as Vice Presidents from Wells Fargo where they collectively oversaw $143 million in client assets. While they currently operate independently, the pair plans to form a new team at Steward and together will focus on helping clients through all stages of their retirement, including managing retirement accounts and estate planning. Steward's newest office in Conshohocken, located just outside Philadelphia, will provide the partnership with the space needed to grow beyond their initial Plymouth Meeting location.

"We've seen growing interest in the Philadelphia market since opening in Plymouth Meeting late last year," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "This new space is larger and has more offices, which allows us to combine our Plymouth Meeting office into this new location and still have room to expand as interest in this area grows.

"Steward Partners' has been a quickly growing presence in the Boston area for good reason, and that's because they believe clients should come first," said Jason Hevey. "This transition opens new opportunities for my own clients in a variety of ways and I'm looking forward to leveraging the added tools and resources the firm provides."

"We are excited about the opportunities this move will create for our clients over the long-term," said Dean Rosini. "The added flexibility Steward provides will allow us to better serve and interact with them in ways which were often previously out of reach."

"Moving firms can be an intimidating task, but I couldn't be happier about what this means for my clients," added Kevin Dubner. "It's refreshing to be a part of an independent firm that empowers its advisors to provide their clients with the highest possible service, and I'm looking forward to get started on this exciting new chapter.

For more information, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

