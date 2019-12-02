Steward Partners Welcomes Rob Jackowitz to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Holdings, LLC (Steward), the holding company for Steward Partners Global Advisory, announced today that Rob Jackowitz has joined as the eleventh member of the firm's Board of Directors.

Mr. Jackowitz is an established industry veteran with more than thirty years of financial and investment management experience, including twenty-three years as a chief financial officer in the alternative assets industry. Mr. Jackowitz currently serves as CFO of Declaration Partners, an investment firm backed by the family office of David M. Rubenstein, the Co-Founder of The Carlyle Group. Before joining Declaration Partners in 2018, Mr. Jackowitz served as Managing Director for Pine Brook Partners, a New York-based growth equity firm, where he oversaw the firm's finance, operations, and compliance functions. Prior to that he served as the Treasurer and CFO of ESL Investments, a private investment fund based in Greenwich, Connecticut. He also worked with Harvest Partners, a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, and before that began his career with Schroders plc.

"Rob understands exactly where our industry is heading and how Steward aims to expand within that space," said Jim Gold, Chief Executive Officer at Steward Partners. "He is the perfect example of the type of industry leader we want on our Board. We know his experience will be invaluable for the company and we couldn't be more grateful to have him join the team."

"As we continue to grow, it's exciting to welcome new leaders like Rob who understand what the future of wealth management looks like, and who believe in our vision for Steward Partners," added Hy Saporta, Steward Partners President. "Rob's track record in the industry speaks for itself, and we are privileged to add his unique perspective and counsel to our Board."

"Steward continues to attract the best in the business and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Rob," said Michael McMahon, Steward Partners' Board Chairman. "This past year has been a busy one and we're grateful to have leaders like Rob helping guide Steward Partners' growth to the next level."

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team that stands apart from the pack in an increasingly crowded industry," added Jackowitz. "Steward Partners has had incredibly strong results since its founding, and in particular over the last year, and I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and senior leadership at the firm to continue driving its growth. The team's client-focused service and commitment to their advisors made this an easy decision."

Mr. Jackowitz holds a B.A. in Economics from The George Washington University and received post-graduate certification in Accounting from New York University, and is a Certified Public Accountant in New York. He is the eleventh member of Steward Partners' board, most recently following Charlie Johnston, who joined the board in August of last year.

