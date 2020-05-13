Steward Partners Welcomes Two Advisor Teams, Opens New Office in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), is pleased to announce their newest office in Norfolk, welcoming the Nottingham Wealth Management Group along with Tommy Leeman and Karen Bittenbender.

The Nottingham Wealth Management Group is comprised of George Nottingham, CFP®, AAMS®, Susan Nottingham, AAMS® and Michelle Huffman, who join the firm from Wells Fargo where they oversaw $220 million in client assets and earned Forbes "Best in State" Financial Advisor honors in both 2019 and 2020.

Also joining the firm is Tommy Leeman, AAMS® and Karen Bittenbender, who likewise join from Wells Fargo where they previously oversaw $61 million in client assets. There, they focused on providing clients with a wide range of services including wealth management, investment selections and developing retirement plans.

"We couldn't be happier to be in a position to welcome a group of advisors like George, Susan and Tommy during such an extraordinary time," said Jeff Gonyo, Divisional President and Head of Recruitment at Steward Partners. "Even amidst this pandemic, we're pleased that advisors continue to see the unique value Steward provides to our partners to better serve their clients and support their business."

Added George Nottingham: "Now more than ever, our clients are turning to us for guidance. It's incumbent upon us to help them navigate these turbulent waters and keep them focused on their overall financial plans, some are which are extremely complex and require consultation with their other trusted advisors such as attorneys, CPA's and loan officers. We're excited to join a firm that understands that responsibility and prioritizes clients, while providing the technology and flexibility needed to grow the business with an unmatched level of service."

Added Leeman: "During a volatile time like this, we are grateful to be able to join a firm that provides the right combination of practice management, sophisticated investment products and tools, outstanding client service capabilities and a robust firm culture. These factors made this an easy decision, and we look forward to getting started."

A veteran investment consultant, George Nottingham started his career at Bank of America Securities in 1986 as a financial advisor, before transitioning to Legg Mason with Susan Nottingham and Michelle Huffman, where he worked for seven years before joining Wells Fargo and forming the Nottingham Wealth Management Group in 2005. Leeman started his career at A.G. Edwards in 1999, staying with them through the merger with Wachovia Securities, eventually ending up at Wells Fargo after Wells Fargo acquired Wachovia in 2008.

Steward Partners has been one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory firms since its founding in 2013. A growing number of advisors seeking a client-focused, advisor-friendly company have shown strong interest in Steward Partners to date. To accommodate this interest, the firm unveiled a new 1099 affiliate model in late 2019, which offers advisors the ability to run their own office and local profit and loss statement, while maintaining a connection to the firm's robust infrastructure. This new model came in response to increased advisor requests for an employment option offering both local autonomy and the significant resources and equity opportunity that are unique to Steward.

For more information, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $896 billion as of 12/31/19.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM, CFP®, (with plaque design) and CFP®(with flame design) in the U.S. which it awards to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,000 nominations, more than 4,000 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

