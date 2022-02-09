Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the fourth quarter 2021 of $85.5 million ($3.12 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $59.7 million ($2.22 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2020. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's fourth quarter 2021 net income was $80.5 million ($2.94 per diluted share), an improvement of $24.1 million, or 43 percent, from the fourth quarter 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $114.1 million compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $83.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 results included $6.5 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, which included $8.1 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and $1.3 million of net gains related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments, partially offset by $2.9 million of net realized losses primarily related to sale of securities investments and other assets.

Fourth quarter 2020 results included $4.4 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, composed of $3.9 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and $0.5 million of net realized gains on sale of securities investments.

"The year finished on a positive note, as improving purchase, commercial and agency activity more than offset declining refinancing volumes. By combining this top line strength with our continued focus on operational discipline across all of our channels, the fourth quarter results further illustrate the significant progress Stewart has made in a relatively short period of time," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "While we believe that this past quarter reflects the start of a broader market shift away from some of the interest rate-driven order activity of the past couple of years, we see opportunity in a market that is more heavily weighted to residential home buying and improving commercial activity. Our goal has always been to build a stable and resilient business that can thrive through the full real estate cycle."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Total revenues 961.7 736.7

3,305.8 2,288.4 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 114.1 83.9

434.0 218.5 Income tax expense (23.4) (19.5)

(94.0) (48.8) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5.1) (4.7)

(16.8) (14.8) Net income attributable to Stewart 85.5 59.7

323.2 154.9 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* (5.0) (3.3)

(18.8) 3.4 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 80.5 56.4

304.4 158.3 Net income per diluted Stewart share 3.12 2.22

11.90 6.22 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 2.94 2.09

11.20 6.35

* See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended December 31,



2021 2020 % Change











Operating revenues 867.8 690.2 26%

Investment income 3.7 4.1 (9%)

Net realized and unrealized gains 4.9 4.4 12%

Pretax income 118.3 94.9 25%

Pretax margin 13.5% 13.6%





Pretax income for the title segment increased by $23.4 million, or 25 percent, in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, while pretax margin was 13.5 percent in the fourth quarter 2021 which was comparable to 13.6 percent in the fourth quarter 2020. Title operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2021 grew $177.5 million, or 26 percent, as a result of improvements in direct title and gross independent agency revenues of $81.9 million, or 24 percent, and $95.6 million, or 27 percent, respectively. In line with higher title revenues, overall segment operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2021 increased $154.3 million, or 26 percent, primarily driven by 28 percent and 31 percent higher agency retention expenses and combined title employee costs and other operating expenses, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Average independent agency remittance rate in the fourth quarter 2021 was 18.0 percent, compared to 18.2 percent in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, combined title employee costs and other operating expenses increased to 40.6 percent in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 38.8 percent in the fourth quarter 2020, primarily due to office consolidation costs and state sales tax assessments.

Title loss expense decreased $13.1 million, or 28 percent, in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to favorable claims experience which was partially offset by higher title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, the title loss expense in the fourth quarter 2021 was 3.9 percent compared to 6.8 percent in the prior year quarter. For the year, the title loss ratio was 4.2 percent compared to 5.3 percent in 2020.

The segment's net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarter 2021 primarily included $8.1 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments, $2.0 million of net losses related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments, and $0.8 million of net realized losses on sale of securities investments, while net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarter 2020 were related to $3.9 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and $0.5 million of net realized gains on sale of securities investments. Investment income in the fourth quarter 2021 was slightly lower compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower interest income resulting from lower interest rates.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,



2021 2020 % Change















Non-commercial:









Domestic 282.3 239.7 18%



International 38.3 35.7 7%



Commercial:









Domestic 93.1 58.1 60%



International 9.4 7.7 22%



Total direct title revenues 423.1 341.2 24%















Overall revenue improvements in both non-commercial and commercial operations contributed to higher direct title revenues in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter. Non-commercial revenues increased $45.2 million, or 16 percent, primarily driven by increased residential purchase transactions and scale, partially offset by reduced refinancing transactions in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the fourth quarter 2020. Domestic commercial revenues increased $35.0 million, or 60 percent, in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to improved commercial transaction size and volume compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial and residential fees per file in the fourth quarter 2021 were approximately $19,400 and $2,700, respectively, which were 50 percent and 38 percent, respectively, higher compared to the fourth quarter 2020. Total international revenues grew $4.3 million, or 10 percent, primarily due to increased residential and commercial transaction volumes in our Canadian operations in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter.

Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment

Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,



2021 2020 % Change











Operating revenues 83.7 38.0 120%

Net realized and unrealized gains 1.6 - 100%

Pretax loss (4.2) (11.0) 62%



The segment's operating revenues improved $45.6 million, or 120 percent, in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to revenues generated by recent acquisitions and increased revenues from appraisal management and online notary services. Net realized and unrealized gains during the fourth quarter 2021 were primarily related to acquisition contingent liability net gain adjustments, which were partially offset by asset disposal charges. The ancillary services operations in the fourth quarter 2021 generated pretax income of $5.3 million (which included $3.3 million of net gains related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments and $5.6 million of purchased intangibles amortization expense), compared to a fourth quarter 2020 pretax loss of $0.6 million (which included $1.6 million of purchased intangibles amortization expense).

Net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations in the fourth quarter 2021 were approximately $7.9 million, which included increased interest expense resulting from newly issued debt, while net expenses for the fourth quarter 2020 were approximately $10.4 million, which included costs related to charitable contributions and consulting fees.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the fourth quarter 2021 increased $37.1 million, or 20 percent, compared to the fourth quarter 2020, primarily driven by increased salaries and employee benefits (due to a 22 percent higher average employee count driven by acquisitions) and higher incentive compensation on improved overall operating results. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the fourth quarter 2021 improved to 23.3 percent compared to 25.3 percent in the prior year quarter.

Total other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2021 increased $80.7 million, or 62 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by increased service expenses tied to higher ancillary services revenues, higher outside title search and premium tax expenses on improved title revenues, state sales tax assessments and office consolidation costs. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 increased to 22.2 percent, compared to 17.9 percent in the fourth quarter 2020, primarily due to the increased size of our ancillary and other real estate services operations, which typically have higher operating expenses, driven by 2021 acquisitions.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the fourth quarter 2021 was $133.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $134.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021 2020

2021 2020 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 423,146 341,241

1,422,244 1,037,852 Agency operations 444,617 349,008

1,582,640 1,151,030 Ancillary services 83,675 38,048

259,732 82,621 Total operating revenues 951,438 728,297

3,264,616 2,271,503 Investment income 3,728 4,077

16,855 18,607 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 6,505 4,357

24,321 (1,678)

961,671 736,731

3,305,792 2,288,432 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 364,570 285,342

1,300,431 944,480 Employee costs 221,517 184,377

776,968 613,195 Other operating expenses 210,898 130,184

626,762 375,188 Title losses and related claims 33,556 46,625

126,243 115,224 Depreciation and amortization 13,992 5,780

36,386 19,216 Interest 3,071 550

5,031 2,624

847,604 652,858

2,871,821 2,069,927 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 114,067 83,873

433,971 218,505 Income tax expense (23,442) (19,540)

(93,989) (48,833) Net income 90,625 64,333

339,982 169,672 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,127 4,660

16,766 14,767 Net income attributable to Stewart 85,498 59,673

323,216 154,905











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 3.12 2.22

11.90 6.22 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,405 26,908

27,168 24,913











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 132,974 134,945

390,291 275,806 Other comprehensive (loss) income (4,524) 8,346

(16,769) 19,721

Fourth Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders 2021: Oct Nov Dec Total

Closed Orders 2021: Oct Nov Dec Total Commercial 1,292 1,315 1,871 4,478

Commercial 1,341 1,264 2,191 4,796 Purchase 22,331 21,281 18,759 62,371

Purchase 18,578 18,507 20,047 57,132 Refinancing 18,377 17,310 15,100 50,787

Refinancing 15,651 15,752 13,863 45,266 Other 674 412 413 1,499

Other 449 438 357 1,244 Total 42,674 40,318 36,143 119,135

Total 36,019 35,961 36,458 108,438





















Opened Orders 2020: Oct Nov Dec Total

Closed Orders 2020: Oct Nov Dec Total Commercial 1,448 1,366 1,653 4,467

Commercial 1,335 1,355 1,796 4,486 Purchase 24,787 20,996 20,051 65,834

Purchase 19,086 16,601 19,719 55,406 Refinancing 27,726 25,596 27,424 80,746

Refinancing 22,954 20,221 21,682 64,857 Other 590 524 461 1,575

Other 431 439 408 1,278 Total 54,551 48,482 49,589 152,622

Total 43,806 38,616 43,605 126,027

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 485,919 432,683 Short-term investments 17,650 20,678 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 679,214 684,387 Receivables – premiums from agencies 45,428 34,507 Receivables – other 81,623 58,112 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (7,711) (4,807) Property and equipment, net 72,456 51,671 Operating lease assets, net 134,578 106,479 Title plants 76,859 72,863 Goodwill 924,837 431,477 Intangible assets, net of amortization 229,804 37,382 Deferred tax assets 3,846 4,330 Other assets 68,859 48,813

2,813,362 1,978,575 Liabilities:



Notes payable 483,491 101,773 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 287,326 225,180 Operating lease liabilities 149,417 119,089 Estimated title losses 549,614 496,275 Deferred tax liabilities 48,779 23,852

1,518,627 966,169 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 309,622 301,937 Retained earnings 974,800 688,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income 253 17,022 Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,282,009 1,005,112 Noncontrolling interests 12,726 7,294 Total stockholders' equity 1,294,735 1,012,406

2,813,362 1,978,575





Number of shares outstanding (000) 26,893 26,728 Book value per share 47.67 37.60

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Three months ended: December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Title Ancillary Services and Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary Services and Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 867,763 83,675 951,438

690,249 38,048 728,297 Investment income 3,728 - 3,728

4,077 - 4,077 Net realized and unrealized gains 4,877 1,628 6,505

4,357 - 4,357

876,368 85,303 961,671

698,683 38,048 736,731 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 364,570 - 364,570

285,342 - 285,342 Employee costs 206,573 14,944 221,517

175,682 8,695 184,377 Other operating expenses 145,484 65,414 210,898

92,230 37,954 130,184 Title losses and related claims 33,556 - 33,556

46,625 - 46,625 Depreciation and amortization 7,872 6,120 13,992

3,929 1,851 5,780 Interest 11 3,060 3,071



550 550

758,066 89,538 847,604

603,808 49,050 652,858 Income (loss) before taxes 118,302 (4,235) 114,067

94,875 (11,002) 83,873













Year ended: December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Title Ancillary Services and Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary Services and Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 3,004,893 259,723 3,264,616

2,188,882 82,621 2,271,503 Investment income 16,855 - 16,855

18,607 - 18,607 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 12,570 11,751 24,321

(2,188) 510 (1,678)

3,034,318 271,474 3,305,792

2,205,301 83,131 2,288,432 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 1,300,431 - 1,300,431

944,480 - 944,480 Employee costs 731,041 45,927 776,968

587,316 25,879 613,195 Other operating expenses 414,928 211,834 626,762

296,173 79,015 375,188 Title losses and related claims 126,243 - 126,243

115,224 - 115,224 Depreciation and amortization 21,451 14,935 36,386

15,230 3,986 19,216 Interest 13 5,018 5,031



2,624 2,624

2,594,107 277,714 2,871,821

1,958,423 111,504 2,069,927 Income (loss) before taxes 440,211 (6,240) 433,971

246,878 (28,373) 218,505

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and non-recurring expenses (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021 2020 %Chg

2021 2020 %Chg















Total revenues 961.7 736.7



3,305.8 2,288.4

Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 6.5 4.4



24.3 (1.7)

Adjusted revenues 955.2 732.4 30%

3,281.5 2,290.1 43%















Net income attributable to Stewart 85.5 59.7



323.2 154.9

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (6.5) (4.4)



(24.3) 1.7

Cost initiatives severance expenses - -



- 2.8

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments 1.5 1.0



5.5 (1.1)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes (5.0) (3.3)



(18.8) 3.4

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 80.5 56.4 43%

304.4 158.3 92%















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,405 26,908



27,168 24,913

Adjusted net income per share 2.94 2.09



11.20 6.35



















SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation