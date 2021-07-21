Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the second quarter 2021 of $94.8 million ($3.50 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $34.1 million ($1.44 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2020. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's second quarter 2021 net income was $86.0 million ($3.17 per diluted share), an increase of $53.5 million, or 165 percent, from $32.5 million ($1.37 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2020. Second quarter 2021 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $129.5 million compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $49.0 million for the second quarter 2020.

Second quarter 2021 results included $11.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, which included $7.3 million of realized gains from sales of buildings in the ancillary services and corporate segment and $3.7 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments recorded in the title segment.

Second quarter 2020 results included $5.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, which included $4.4 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments recorded in the title segment, and $2.8 million of severance expenses related to cost savings initiatives recorded within employee costs in the title segment.

"Our results this quarter were driven by continued strength in residential real estate transaction activity, an improving commercial business as the overall economy rebounds, and solid performances from both our international and ancillary services operations," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "While Stewart continues to take advantage of a historic housing market, we remain focused on our longer term goals of providing our customers with the best title and closing services and technology possible, and our shareholders with improved operational performance through the entire real estate cycle. As always, I want to thank our associates for their commitment and hard work during these extraordinarily challenging times."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Total revenues 818.8 516.1

1,507.4 956.0 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 129.5 49.0

203.5 58.3 Income tax expense (30.6) (11.3)

(47.5) (13.2) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.0) (3.5)

(6.9) (5.7) Net income attributable to Stewart 94.8 34.1

149.1 39.3 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* (8.8) (1.7)

(11.3) 6.6 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 86.0 32.5

137.7 45.9 Net income per diluted Stewart share 3.50 1.44

5.51 1.66 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 3.17 1.37

5.09 1.93



* See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2021 2020 % Change











Operating revenues 743.8 495.6 50%

Investment income 5.1 4.3 20%

Net realized and unrealized gains 4.2 4.6 (9)%

Pretax income 125.7 54.8 129%

Pretax margin 16.7% 10.9%





Pretax income for the title segment increased by $70.9 million, or 129 percent, while pretax margin improved 580 basis points to 16.7 percent in the second quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter. Title operating revenues increased $248.2 million, or 50 percent, as direct title and gross independent agency revenues grew $135.3 million, or 62 percent, and $112.9 million, or 41 percent, respectively. In line with the increased title revenues, overall segment operating expenses in the second quarter 2021 increased $177.8 million, or 40 percent, which included 41 percent and 37 percent higher agency retention expenses and combined title employee costs and other operating expenses, respectively, compared to the second quarter 2020. Average independent agency remittance rate in the second quarter 2021 was 17.5 percent, similar to the prior year quarter, while combined title employee costs and other operating expenses, as a percentage of title revenues, improved to 35.9 percent in the second quarter 2021 compared to 39.5 percent in the second quarter 2020.

Title loss expense increased $12.0 million, or 56 percent, primarily as a result of higher title revenues in the second quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, the title loss expense in the second quarter 2021 was 4.5 percent compared to 4.3 percent from the prior year quarter.

The segment's investment income increased $0.8 million, or 20 percent, primarily due to higher dividend income on cost-basis investments, which was partially offset by reduced interest income resulting from lower interest rates applicable to our short-term and securities investments during the second quarter 2021 compared to last year's quarter. Net realized and unrealized gains for the second quarters 2021 and 2020 were primarily driven by unrealized fair value changes of equity securities investments, as mentioned above.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2021 2020 % Change















Non-commercial:









Domestic 239.0 162.7 47%



International 51.4 20.9 146%



Commercial:









Domestic 60.5 30.7 97%



International 2.6 3.9 (33)%



Total direct title revenues 353.5 218.2 62%















Direct title revenues increased as a result of overall revenue improvements in both non-commercial and commercial operations. Non-commercial revenues in the second quarter 2021 grew $106.8 million, or 58 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased transactions from both existing and recently-acquired title offices. Total residential purchase and refinancing closed orders in the second quarter 2021 increased 57 percent and 3 percent, respectively, compared to the second quarter 2020. Commercial revenues also improved in the second quarter 2021, primarily due to increased commercial transaction size and volume compared to the second quarter 2020. Domestic commercial and residential fees per file in the second quarter 2021 were approximately $12,600 and $2,100, respectively, which were 28 percent and 15 percent, respectively, higher compared to the second quarter 2020. Total international revenues increased 118 percent to $54.0 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $24.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to improved volumes in our Canadian operations.

Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment

Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2021 2020 % Change











Operating revenues 58.2 11.2 422%

Net realized gains 7.5 0.5 1,359%

Pretax income (loss) 3.8 (5.8) 166%



The segment's operating revenues increased $47.0 million, or 422 percent, in the second quarter 2021, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to revenues generated by recent acquisitions, which were partially offset by lower revenues from our legacy valuation services business due to lower home equity volume. The ancillary services operations generated pretax income of $2.2 million (which included $1.6 million of purchased intangibles amortization) in the second quarter 2021, compared to a pretax loss of $0.8 million in the second quarter 2020. Net realized gains during the second quarter 2021 were primarily driven by $7.3 million of realized gains resulting from sales of buildings within corporate operations. Net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations for the second quarters 2021 and 2020 were approximately $5.9 million and $5.5 million, respectively.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2021 increased $50.9 million, or 37 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from higher salaries expense driven by 21 percent higher average employee count, increased incentive compensation on improved overall operating results, and additional employee costs related to higher order volumes. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the second quarter 2021 improved to 23.5 percent compared to 27.1 percent in the second quarter 2020.

Total other operating expenses in the second quarter 2021 increased $63.2 million, or 85 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by increased appraisal and service expenses by recently-acquired ancillary services businesses, higher outside title search and premium tax expenses on increased title revenues, and increased rent and other occupancy expenses related to recent acquisitions. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the second quarter 2021 were 17.2 percent compared to 14.7 percent in the second quarter 2020.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2021 improved to $103.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $61.5 million in the second quarter 2020, primarily driven by the higher net income in the second quarter 2021.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 353,502 218,214

633,007 416,496 Agency operations 390,330 277,387

736,261 519,417 Ancillary services 58,193 11,155

114,124 16,616 Total operating revenues 802,025 506,756

1,483,392 952,529 Investment income 5,130 4,285

9,074 9,503 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 11,654 5,064

14,929 (6,027)

818,809 516,105

1,507,395 956,005 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 322,020 228,720

605,955 428,086 Employee costs 188,467 137,528

357,864 273,180 Other operating expenses 137,796 74,613

263,279 146,473 Title losses and related claims 33,569 21,541

62,342 40,172 Depreciation and amortization 6,819 4,061

13,249 8,292 Interest 682 622

1,248 1,513

689,353 467,085

1,303,937 897,716 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 129,456 49,020

203,458 58,289 Income tax expense (30,616) (11,340)

(47,496) (13,235) Net income 98,840 37,680

155,962 45,054 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,021 3,534

6,907 5,731 Net income attributable to Stewart 94,819 34,146

149,055 39,323











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 3.50 1.44

5.51 1.66 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,123 23,756

27,038 23,757











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 103,010 61,470

150,452 50,110 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,970 20,888

(5,464) 6,786

Monthly Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders 2021: April May June Total

Closed Orders 2021: April May June Total Commercial 1,437 1,540 2,617 5,594

Commercial 1,305 1,525 2,125 4,955 Purchase 26,707 24,038 25,673 76,418

Purchase 19,237 18,487 20,875 58,599 Refinancing 20,275 19,115 20,217 59,607

Refinancing 19,812 16,466 16,261 52,539 Other 645 566 471 1,682

Other 411 339 346 1,096 Total 49,064 45,259 48,978 143,301

Total 40,765 36,817 39,607 117,189





















Opened Orders 2020: April May June Total

Closed Orders 2020: April May June Total Commercial 1,099 1,045 1,281 3,425

Commercial 1,188 855 1,079 3,122 Purchase 15,059 18,422 23,439 56,920

Purchase 11,154 11,364 14,889 37,407 Refinancing 24,768 22,353 25,185 72,306

Refinancing 15,955 16,745 18,433 51,133 Other 144 158 194 496

Other 106 104 107 317 Total 41,070 41,978 50,099 133,147

Total 28,403 29,068 34,508 91,979

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 400,542 432,683 Short-term investments 17,628 20,678 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 711,398 684,387 Receivables – premiums from agencies 46,449 34,507 Receivables – other 75,556 58,112 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (5,168) (4,807) Property and equipment, net 54,588 51,671 Operating lease assets, net 112,351 106,479 Title plants 73,113 72,863 Goodwill 549,991 431,477 Intangible assets, net of amortization 36,798 37,382 Deferred tax assets 4,330 4,330 Other assets 90,758 48,813

2,168,334 1,978,575 Liabilities:



Notes payable 127,662 101,773 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 229,054 225,180 Operating lease liabilities 124,038 119,089 Estimated title losses 524,983 496,275 Deferred tax liabilities 26,524 23,852

1,032,261 966,169 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 301,251 301,937 Retained earnings 819,834 688,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,558 17,022 Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,129,977 1,005,112 Noncontrolling interests 6,096 7,294 Total stockholders' equity 1,136,073 1,012,406

2,168,334 1,978,575





Number of shares outstanding (000) 26,825 26,728 Book value per share 42.12 37.60

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Three months ended: June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 743,832 58,193 802,025

495,601 11,155 506,756 Investment income 5,130 - 5,130

4,285 - 4,285 Net realized and unrealized gains 4,157 7,497 11,654

4,550 514 5,064

753,119 65,690 818,809

504,436 11,669 516,105 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 322,020 - 322,020

228,720 - 228,720 Employee costs 177,858 10,609 188,467

131,947 5,581 137,528 Other operating expenses 89,289 48,507 137,796

63,700 10,913 74,613 Title losses and related claims 33,569 - 33,569

21,541 - 21,541 Depreciation and amortization 4,709 2,110 6,819

3,733 328 4,061 Interest 3 679 682

- 622 622

627,448 61,905 689,353

449,641 17,444 467,085 Income (loss) before taxes 125,671 3,785 129,456

54,795 (5,775) 49,020















Six months ended: June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 1,369,268 114,124 1,483,392

935,913 16,616 952,529 Investment income 9,074 - 9,074

9,503 - 9,503 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 7,362 7,567 14,929

(6,541) 514 (6,027)

1,385,704 121,691 1,507,395

938,875 17,130 956,005 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 605,955 - 605,955

428,086 - 428,086 Employee costs 337,317 20,547 357,864

262,583 10,597 273,180 Other operating expenses 168,304 94,975 263,279

130,851 15,622 146,473 Title losses and related claims 62,342 - 62,342

40,172 - 40,172 Depreciation and amortization 9,022 4,227 13,249

7,554 738 8,292 Interest 3 1,245 1,248

- 1,513 1,513

1,182,943 120,994 1,303,937

869,246 28,470 897,716 Income (loss) before taxes 202,761 697 203,458

69,629 (11,340) 58,289

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 31, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 %

Change

2021 2020 %

Change















Total revenues 818.8 516.1



1,507.4 956.0

Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 11.7 5.1



14.9 (6.0)

Adjusted revenues 807.2 511.0 58%

1,492.5 962.0 55%















Net income attributable to Stewart 94.8 34.1



149.1 39.3

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (11.7) (5.1)



(14.9) 6.0

Cost initiatives severance expenses - 2.8



- 2.8

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments 2.8 0.6



3.6 (2.2)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes (8.8) (1.7)



(11.3) 6.6

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 86.0 32.5 165%

137.7 45.9 200%















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,123 23,756



27,038 23,757

Adjusted net income per share 3.17 1.37



5.09 1.93



















