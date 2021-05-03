STG Design concludes national search, announces new CEO

"Sandra understands the needs and aspirations of the world's most progressive, future-forward companies." Susman said

"After Zweig Group conducted a diligent, national search, Sandra stood out as the ideal person to lead STG Design's ongoing transition to the next generation of leadership" said Jim Susman, FAIA, STG Design Chairman. "She brings deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the world's most progressive, future-forward companies. She's also approachable and down-to-earth. The search committee found both a culture fit and potential for positive evolution."

Prior to joining STG Design, Sandra Parét was Senior Vice President at AECOM, Global Commercial and Corporate Market Sector practice director. While there she led the management and operations of the practice, working closely with regional leadership to align AECOM talent with client requirements.

Sandra was also responsible for business line operations for this market sector, strategic planning, budgeting, intercompany collaboration, and account delivery/resourcing strategies including the attraction and retention of diverse talent.

During her 18-year tenure at HOK, Sandra held several positions, including Managing Principal of the Dallas office and Global Strategic Accounts lead for Corporate clients connecting the dots between geography and talent for the benefit of the projects in the client's real estate portfolios. She holds a Master of Architecture and a Bachelor of Environmental Design from Texas A&M University as well as executive education certificates from the Harvard Design School Office of Executive Education and Columbia Business School Executive Education. She was honored as one of the Texas A&M Outstanding Alumni, College of Architecture. She currently serves as Presiding Officer, Texas Military Department, Real Property Advisory Council. A member of AIA, Parét is licensed in 38 states, and she is a Registered Interior Designer.

Founded in 1976, STG Design serves clients nationally and internationally with primary offices in Austin and Nashville. Constantly working to make ourselves, our clients, and our world better through design, STG Design serves clients in multi-family, commercial, research and development, nonprofit, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality sectors. STG Design's legacy includes work for Trammell Crow Company, Karlin Real Estate, Oracle, Apple, Google, Dell Technologies, Box, Indeed, NI (formerly National Instruments), RetailMeNot, LCRA, Pulte, Del Webb, 3M, American Campus Communities, and The University of Texas.

