Stick to Your Holiday Budget with Help from Casio Calculators

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season can bring out a generous side to consumers, which makes it more important than ever to plan ahead with a budget for holiday shopping. Casio America, Inc. offers effective tools for the upcoming holiday shopping season, including both desktop and printing calculators that can help cost-conscious shoppers stay within budget while finding the perfect gifts for family and friends.

DM-1200BM Desktop Calculator

For basic budget calculations, Casio's DM-1200BM desktop calculator offers a variety of enhanced features along with exceptional readability due to its extra-large display. Functions such as tax calculation, profit margin percentage, rounding selector and decimal selector ensure this 12-digit calculator can provide the precise calculations required to shop for everyone on the holiday gift list. The DM-1200BM also includes combined solar and battery operation and an independent memory.

HR-170RC Printing Calculator

For those looking to easily maintain their holiday budget records, Casio's HR-170RC printing calculator offers two-color printing with a speed of two lines per second for quick budgeting calculations. Additionally, the HR-170RC boasts quick correction of mis-entries, tax calculations, currency exchange calculations, and a reprint function. This compact printing calculator also comes with an adaptor or can run off of four AA batteries, making it a versatile budgeting asset this holiday season.

