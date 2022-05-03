Stiff Penalties for DUIs in Virginia

Attorney Cody Villalon cautions vacationers about Virginia's stiff DUI penalties.

RICHMOND, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that the weather is starting to get nice, many people are getting out and about. You may choose to enjoy a drink or two when you go out to dinner. However, if you imbibe and drive, you could be facing serious consequences if you are arrested for DUI in Virginia.

Types of DUI

Not all DUIs are created equal. Each type of DUI has its own unique penalties. In Virginia, if you have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 by breath or blood test, you can be charged with DUI.

Experienced DUI defense lawyer Cody Villalon explains, "When you are arrested for DUI in Virginia, you will face stiff penalties — from jail time to fines, community service and loss of driving privileges."

Penalties for a First Offense DUI

A first offense DUI is a Class 1 misdemeanor that still carries a maximum possible punishment of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

A violation results in a 12-month license suspension and a requirement to complete the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program.

Penalties for a Second Offense DUI

A second offense carries a 20-day mandatory minimum sentence. Fines and jail time increase if the second offense was committed within a short period of time of a prior offense.

Penalties for a Third Offense DUI

A third offense DUI is a felony with more jail time and higher fines.

In all types of DUI, additional mandatory jail sentences of multiple days can be imposed for high BAC results or if a child was in the vehicle.

Before you get in the car after having a few drinks in Virginia, keep these penalties in mind, especially if you already have a DUI on your record.

About Cody Villalon, Attorney at Law

Cody Villalon is a criminal defense attorney in Richmond, Virginia. With over 10 years of experience and thousands of courtroom hours, he currently represents clients accused of everything from driving under the influence to serious violent offenses. He is dedicated to serving his community while upholding the United States Constitution.

