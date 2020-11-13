STIIIZY Jurupa Valley Opens Nov. 20

-- Shryne Group Inc. Brings Highly Anticipated Retail Location to Riverside County --

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, one of the fastest growing cannabis brands in the world, is arriving in Riverside County. Best known for innovation and premium quality products, the Shryne Group is set to open its STIIIZY Jurupa Valley retail location from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, beginning Nov. 20. The 4,900-sq.-ft. store will feature STIIIZY products, including the exclusive STIIIZY Extracts, BIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, LIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, alongside other leading brands. Offering more than 55 cannabis brands, STIIIZY Jurupa Valley presents a truly elevated shopping experience unlike any dispensary in the region. In addition to the STIIIZY DTLA flagship, STIIIZY Jurupa Valley is the second location in Southern Calif., with more stores planned to open soon.

WHO:        

SHRYNE GROUP, INC.

https://stiiizy.com/retail


WHAT:        

Grand Opening of STIIIZY Jurupa Valley


WHEN:     

Friday, Nov. 20

9 a.m. PST – Store Opens to General Public

--Press Previews Available Prior to Grand Opening, by Appointment Only


WHERE:     

STIIIZY Jurupa Valley

5440 Mission Blvd. (between Mennes Ave. & Wallace St.)


Jurupa Valley, Calif. 92509

Store Tel: (951) 409-9054

Exit at Rubidoux Blvd. off I-60 or Mission Inn Ave. off I-91

(For satellite media trucks: Street parking available)


WHY:       

--Community story around sales taxes and jobs creation: Location will create 80+ jobs, currently 40 positions filled with ongoing job fairs to continue hiring

--Business story around retail growth during pandemic and how cannabis is deemed an essential business/service


--Consumer story about in-demand cannabis products now offered locally

Note to Members of the Media:
--Press interviews, b-roll footage, or photos available upon request
--To secure an appointment for a preview or media tour of the new retail location, please contact the STIIIZY Jurupa Valley PR team at 323-741-5600. Limited times available.

Media Contact:
10storyhouse PR 1-323-741-5600
[email protected]  
[email protected]

 

