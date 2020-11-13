STIIIZY Jurupa Valley Opens Nov. 20

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, one of the fastest growing cannabis brands in the world, is arriving in Riverside County. Best known for innovation and premium quality products, the Shryne Group is set to open its STIIIZY Jurupa Valley retail location from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, beginning Nov. 20. The 4,900-sq.-ft. store will feature STIIIZY products, including the exclusive STIIIZY Extracts, BIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, LIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, alongside other leading brands. Offering more than 55 cannabis brands, STIIIZY Jurupa Valley presents a truly elevated shopping experience unlike any dispensary in the region. In addition to the STIIIZY DTLA flagship, STIIIZY Jurupa Valley is the second location in Southern Calif., with more stores planned to open soon.