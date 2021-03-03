Stilbene Market is expected to garner $3 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Stilbene Market size was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2019 and is slated to surpass $3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2026 primarily owing to increasing demand for phosphor in LED light production. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top winning strategies, wavering industry trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment avenues, competitive scenarios, market estimations & size.

The pharmaceutical applications segment should surpass over 115 million by 2026. Stilbene shows potential positive effects for anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant treatments which should drive the demand for stilbene from the pharmaceutical industry. Significant interest in the research and development of drugs for preventive and therapeutic application should raise the demand for stilbene for pharmaceutical applications which represents ample growth opportunities for the stilbene market growth.

E Stilbene from pharmaceutical applications segment surpassed USD 70 million in 2020 owing to wide application of stilbene derivative in anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial application which should augment the stilbene market demand. Wide application of scintillators in gamma cameras and CT scanners should boost the demand for E stilbene and propel market growth.

Z Stilbene market from dye application is expected to surpass USD 220 million by 2026 as it is widely used for the production of dye lasers used for skin beauty treatments. Scintillators are widely used as detectors in geophysical exploration and medical diagnostic. Numerous advantages offered by stilbene scintillators over liquid scintillators including low cost of storage, transportation, and ease of handling, coupled with its non-hygroscopic and non-flammable nature may provide promising opportunities for its use in the medical sector in the coming years.

Europe should register over 7.3% gains by 2026 owing to rising technological advancements in the region. Growing consumer demand for sophisticated electronic products should raise the demand for stilbene in the region. Phosphor-based LED is widely used in the automotive industry which should accelerate the growth of the stilbene market.

The established automotive industry in the region is expected to raise product demand. Moreover, the benefits of the product in the treatment of different diseases including anti-inflammatory properties and cancer have raised the demand for stilbene for pharmaceutical applications. The growing pharmaceutical and healthcare industry should stimulate stilbene market growth in the region.

The stilbene industry is consolidated which includes key players such as BASF Corporation, Dayglo Color Corp, Eastman Chemical Company, Sigma Aldrich, XRchemical, Archroma, SynQuest Laboratories, abcr GmbH and AK Scientific Inc.

