Still Icy... McDonald's and Saweetie Unveil New Merch Collection to Celebrate The Saweetie Meal

From trucker hats and Saweet Tea tees to colorful oversized sweatshirts and shorts, this iced-out streetwear collection features unisex items inspired by Saweetie's love of air brush. More than 10 vibrant and pastel-colored designs symbolize some of her favorite things – a volleyball for her love of sports, palm trees as a nod to her West Coast roots (shout out to Cali!), and of course her go-to McDonald's meal, including her signature Saweetie 'N Sour sauce.

"Now ya'll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald's collab," said Saweetie. "There are so many oversized pieces that I love – like my favorites: the Saweetie 'N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees."

This special McDonald's x Saweetie collection will be available for a limited time only on icybysaweetie.com starting at 9 a.m. CT time today, with retail prices ranging from $18-$128.

Don't forget to grab The Saweetie Meal at participating restaurants nationwide through Sept. 5. The meal includes a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce – the same Sweet 'N Sour sauce you know and love, re-named in honor of the meal.

And there's still time to win big just by enjoying the meal! When you order The Saweetie Meal in the McDonald's app you're automatically entered for a chance to win two limited-edition handbags from one of Saweetie's favorite designers, Brandon Blackwood – one for you, and one for a friend. The lucky winner will also receive a five-day trip to Las Vegas with two tickets to see her perform. For more information, including how to enter without a purchase, visit www.McDonaldsSaweetstakes.com *.

*No Purchase Necessary to Enter/Win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Saweetstakes is open to residents of the 50 US/DC, 16+. Enter with the purchase of a Saweetie Meal (standard or large) using Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald's App during the Saweetstakes entry period beginning on August 9, 2021, at 12:00:00 a.m. local time ("LT") and ending on September 5, 2021, at 11:59:59 p.m. LT ("App Entry Period") or by entering without making a purchase via alternate method of entry ("AMOE") by selecting this AMOE link and following instructions to complete and submit the AMOE form with all required information beginning on August 9, 2021, at 12:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ending on September 6, 2021, at 5:59:59 a.m. ET ("AMOE Entry Period"). Limit 1 entry per day, regardless of entry method. Full Saweetstakes details in Official Rules . Winner selected by random draw, 1 Prize, ARV: $9,175. Odds determined by number of entries received. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: McDonald's USA, LLC: 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607-2101.

