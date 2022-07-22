"Still Praying, Still Standing with You", an Afternoon of Community Concert and Prayer' Announced for Saturday, July 30

The afternoon of healing and outreach features pastor and New York Times bestselling author Max Lucado as a special guest speaker and Uvalde-native and minister Johnny Arreola, who was one of founders of the GRAMMY Award-winning Tejano band Los Palominos. In addition to Lucado and Arreola, "Still Praying, Still Standing with You" also includes the music of Gateway Worship Español artists-in-residence Daniel Calvetti, Julissa Rivera, Armando Sanchez and Becky Collazos, led by music director Julian Collazos, as well as music from Highwaves Surge , Piri & Angela and ONE Name Elevated and Ryan Fonseca.

For those who cannot attend, "Still Praying, Still Standing with You" will be streamed on Facebook on the Believers Christian Fellowship of Smithson Valley (BCFofSV) page and the BCF of SV YouTube channel.

For more information on "Still Praying, Still Standing with You", or to donate, visit the Facebook page of Believers Christian Fellowship of Smithson Valley (BCFofSV) or email [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kathy Beazley

KRB Communications

214-728-5573

[email protected]

SOURCE Gateway Church