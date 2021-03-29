Still the Highest-Ranking Retail Workforce Management Vendor on the RIS News' Software LeaderBoard, Logile's 29 Top 10 Placements Reinforce Ongoing Customer Satisfaction

DALLAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logile, Inc. today recognized that retailers have rated Logile a top retail technology provider on the 2021 RIS News Software LeaderBoard. Logile's rankings again placed Logile ahead of all other workforce management and human capital management vendors.

Logile appeared on the overall Top 20 list for the fourth consecutive year, placing #14 for 2021. An additional 29 Top 10 rankings include Overall Performance, Customer Satisfaction, Return on Investment, Technology Innovation, Quality of Service, Quality of Support, Ease of Administration & Maintenance, Ease of Installation & Integration, Total Cost of Operation and more.

RIS' unbiased annual customer satisfaction survey reveals how retailers rate software vendors in head-to-head rankings.

Logile 2021 RIS LeaderBoard Ranking Summary:

4th consecutive year on overall Top 20 (#14)

29 Top 10s

Top 4 in 11 categories

"Logile's presence across the 2021 RIS Software LeaderBoard is impressive validation that it consistently delivers software and services that address retailers' complex and evolving requirements," said Tim Denman, editor in chief at RIS News. "Logile's appearance in the overall Top 20 list for the fourth consecutive year demonstrates its ability to sustain high levels of customer satisfaction."

Logile's ratings from both tier one and mid-size retailers are clear indicators of strong ongoing partnerships with retail customers and innovative solutions that perform as described. Key differentiators include proprietary AI and machine learning-based forecasting with the industry's highest accuracy, automated task-based scheduling, task-based staffing across all departments, and a comprehensive food safety portfolio—all supported by unparalleled industrial engineering expertise to help retailers achieve operational excellence. New innovation and recent advancements include Logile's Health & Temperature Scanner introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This touch-free, efficient solution is suitable for organizations of all types and is already implemented at several companies, including grocery retail, central manufacturing kitchens and distribution centers.

"We admire the incredible tenacity and operational agility our customers demonstrated in a year that challenged everyone across the globe. We are proud to be partnering with such outstanding retail leaders whose commitment to providing a consistent and safe shopping environment in dramatically changed circumstances mirrors our own tenacity in helping them succeed," said Purna Mishra, Logile founder and CEO. "We thank these amazing retailers for taking the time to again recognize Logile across the 2021 RIS LeaderBoard. We are honored to continue our journey together and pledge to keep earning your ongoing partnership."

Read more about Logile's 2021 LeaderBoard rankings and reasons.

