Still time to consign: 9,800+ items and counting for Ritchie Bros. Orlando auction

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Every February, equipment sellers count on Ritchie Bros.' Orlando, FL auction to attract thousands of equipment buyers from around the world. This year, the premier global auction in Orlando, FL on February 15 – 20, 2021 will be 100% online to provide certainty in uncertain times; and with online registrations at record highs, it promises to be a global event where you can get the best prices for your equipment.

"Our online auctions in 2020 shattered records for bidder participation and provided consistently strong demand, helping increase selling prices," said Kari Taylor, President, North American Sales, Ritchie Bros. "According to our most recent Market Trends summary report from Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, pricing for heavy equipment, vocational trucks, truck tractors, and lifting equipment is trending upwards. Also, online right now we are seeing an average of 32 equipment views per item for Orlando, up 90% from 2020. The world is waiting for your equipment."

In 2020 Ritchie Bros. saw website traffic increase by 24%, while bidder registrations were up 44%. Once online, buyers are extremely active, watchlisting more than 600,000 items and making 118,000+ PriorityBids. As of today, Ritchie Bros. has online buyers approved with more than $50 billion in purchasing power.

"Our Orlando auction site will remain open for in person inspections ahead of and during the auction, with onsite parking available," added Ms. Taylor. "Our Orlando mega auction also features a 'Virtual Selling Option', as well as new enhancements that will further benefit both buyers and sellers—including video inspections on several asset categories, PriorityBid will open significantly earlier for increased customer convenience, and enhanced dynamic bidding for all Timed Auction items. Onsite or online, you can count on Ritchie Bros. to deliver an auction like no other."

Ritchie Bros.' annual February Orlando auction features more than 200 acres for equipment display. The February 2020 event featured more than 13,000+ equipment items and attracted 18,000+ bidders from 85 countries. Early equipment highlights include 460+ excavators, 300+ compactors, 240+ skid steers, 190+ loaders, 150+ dozers, 640+ aerial work platforms, 240+ truck tractors, 290+ trailers, as well as cranes, ag tractors, pickup trucks, and more.

Companies and individuals looking to sell equipment and trucks in the February 2021 Orlando auction should contact their local sales representative or contact the Orlando site directly at +1.855.894.9533. For more information, visit rbauction.com/orlando2021.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

