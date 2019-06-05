StillCanna Enters into a Strategic Relationship with CBD Logistics Expert for Secure Transportation of its Products Internationally

VANCOUVER, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - StillCanna Inc. (CSE:STIL, OTC:SCNNF, FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered a strategic relationship with Sarah Yetman, an expert in the international transportation of industrial hemp and CBD.

Ms. Yetman has overseen the shipment of tens of thousands of kilograms of CBD into the USA and other countries. Ms. Yetman is also active in the supply of CBD products and biomass globally and will be representing StillCanna products to her existing customer base.

Ms. Yetman will be responsible for:

Arranging the shipment of biomass and CBD isolate and CBD distillate internationally;

Arranging all applicable insurance policies and required certificates of origin;

Organizing the clearance of shipments with the applicable Drug Enforcement Administration officials and customs officials;

Organizing the delivery of the CBD product to end customers once the CBD product has cleared customs; and

Organizing the product handling and testing at its final destination.

Ms. Yetman has been able to import products into the USA based sovereign ports of call and clear those products through customs using her existing relationships with both the Drug Enforcement Administration officials and US Customs officials.

"We are very impressed with the infrastructure that Sarah has been able to establish in both the USA and abroad," stated Jason Dussault, CEO of StillCanna. "Her expertise and experience provides an invaluable service to StillCanna and is an important link in our supply chain. This relationship allows our products to reach a wider international audience. Ms. Yetman also brings a broad international base of buyers for both CBD products and hemp biomass."

"I couldn't be more pleased to be working with StillCanna and providing them with the global logistics they require," said Sarah Yetman. "The contacts and infrastructure I have established is a custom fit for both the Company and myself. I look forward to implementing and overseeing the first of many shipments."

About StillCanna Inc.

StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.StillCanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, which is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

SOURCE StillCanna Inc.