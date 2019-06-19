Stillcanna Strengthens Board with the Appointment of William Macdonald as Director

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Stillcanna Inc. (CSE: STIL OTC:SCNNF, FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of William (Bill) Macdonald as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Macdonald will be an asset to the Company by providing assistance navigating the Company's regulatory and legal obligations. Mr. Macdonald will use his decades of knowledge and experience in the public markets to add a greater depth of knowledge to the Board.

"Mr. Macdonald is a well-respected name in the public markets," stated Jason Dussault CEO, "we are excited to add Mr. Macdonald to the board and look forward to receiving his sound advice and direction when navigating regulatory issues."

Mr. Macdonald is a founder and principal of Macdonald Tuskey, Corporate and Securities Lawyers, a boutique securities and corporate finance firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia and established in 2008. Mr. Macdonald also has public market experience as a director for several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Macdonald as director, Denis Semenov will be stepping down from his position as director. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Semenov for his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best on his future endeavors.

About Stillcanna Inc.

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.Stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company feels its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, which is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

On Behalf of the Board,

Jason Dussault,

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: info@Stillcanna.com

Phone: 604-239-0840

SOURCE StillCanna Inc.