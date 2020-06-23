Stillwater Capital Announces Groundbreaking of Crystal Springs

Stillwater Crystal Springs is situated on 6.85 acres along the West Fork Trinity River in The River District, a 287-acre master planned neighborhood approximately three miles west of downtown Fort Worth. The historic neighborhood allows for easy access to major thoroughfares and is just minutes from West 7 th , Magnolia Street, and downtown. The neighborhood is home to a variety of Fort Worth staples including Heim Barbecue, Tim Love's Gemelle, Salsa Limon, Flowers on the Square, and is just minutes from Lockheed Martin's regional facility at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base.

The project is named after its predecessor, the Crystal Springs Dance Pavilion, which was home to a popular dance hall and swimming hole from 1930 to 1966, famously known as the birthplace of Western Swing. The country music venue was a popular destination and featured such performers as Bob Wills and Milton Brown, with reported guests such as the infamous Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

"We are excited to bring a high-quality project to the up-and-coming River District neighborhood," said Stillwater Partner Clay Roby. "The unique topography of the site provides an opportunity for elevated amenity decks and incredible views. With direct access to the Trinity Trail, the project will also address increasing demand for developments that promote density and walkability in a thoughtful and community-focused way."

The development will offer a best-in-class set of community amenities including an elevated amenity deck with a resort style pool, courtyard with outdoor lounge area and fire pit, expansive coworking space, a dog park, bike storage, fitness center, Wi-Fi in all common areas, controlled building access, and garage parking. Each unit will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, faux wood floors, and modern finishes.

The community is the initial phase of a mixed-use development consisting of restaurants, office, and retail centered around an activated green space. The project's thoughtful design will capture the unique history of the site and will provide multifamily residents with a uniquely Fort Worth experience.

