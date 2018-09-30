Stitch Fix (SFIX) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Stitch Fix, Inc. Following Fourth Quarter Earnings Report; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) ("Stitch Fix"). Stitch Fix sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States.

On October 1, 2018, after the close of trading, Stitch Fix announced fiscal fourth-quarter earnings ending July 28, 2018. The Company reported lower than expected revenue and weaker-than-expected active client numbers.

On October 2, 2018, following this news, the price of Stitch Fix common stock plummeted, declining nearly $16 per share, more than 35%, on unusually high trading volume.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you invested in Stitch Fix stock and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

