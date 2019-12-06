Stitcher extends exclusive partnership with 'My Favorite Murder' hosts and creators Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitcher, the top podcast listening service and content network, has extended its partnership with true crime and comedy podcast "My Favorite Murder." The agreement secures creators and hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark for a new two-year deal that extends advertising representation as well as development funds and resources to support the overall production of shows from the duo's Exactly Right Network (ERN), launched in partnership with Stitcher in 2018.

The Exactly Right partnership is expected to generate more than a dozen new podcasts that reflect Kilgariff's and Hardstark's unique, bold and relatable style. Since its inception in 2016, "My Favorite Murder" has broken download records with more than 34 million monthly listeners. Kilgariff and Hardstark have sparked an enthusiastic, interactive "Murderino" fanbase that comes out in droves to their sold-out live podcast shows worldwide.

In addition to the hit podcast "My Favorite Murder," the Exactly Right Network also produces listener favorites "Jensen & Holes: Murder Squad" and "This Podcast Will Kill You." The Exactly Right shows will continue to be represented by Stitcher's advertising arm Midroll, the leader in podcast advertising.

"Delivering the best podcasts to our fans is our No.1 goal, and Stitcher is unique in that they provide the resources to do that efficiently and successfully, no questions asked," said Hardstark and Kilgariff.

"Georgia and Karen have been pioneers in creating a true multi-pronged business from the genesis of a podcast. Stitcher has been an incredible partner, and we are thrilled to extend our pact with them to continue innovating and expanding ERN," said Oren Rosenbaum, head of emerging platforms at United Talent Agency.

Under the terms of the deal, Stitcher will finance show development under the Exactly Right Network, which will include building out the network with staffing hires across marketing, business development, production and advertising representation.

"What Karen and Georgia have done with 'My Favorite Murder' illustrates the power of podcasting's potential to build a highly engaged fan base across multiple platforms," said Erik Diehn, CEO of Stitcher. "Since the Exactly Right Network's launch last year, we quickly realized there is still so much untapped potential waiting to be discovered by fans of the brand Karen and Georgia have built. Seeing the show flourish and our partnership grow has been a proof-point of Stitcher's singular capability in the industry to foster the development of unique and engaging content."

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app, available for iOS and Android devices, is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is the parent company of Midroll Media, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 200 of the world's largest podcasts, and top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, Stitcher was founded in 2007 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). It has launched popular series including "Wolverine: The Long Night," "Office Ladies," "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," "LeVar Burton Reads" and more.

About Exactly Right Media

The Exactly Right podcast network provides a platform for bold, creative, voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. Created by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, hosts of the hit podcast "My Favorite Murder," in partnership with podcast industry leader Stitcher, the Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics and voices, serving the highly engaged listenership of "My Favorite Murder" and beyond.

