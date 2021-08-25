STōK™ Cold Brew Creates Edgy Nod to #Basic Fall Décor for Hardcore Pumpkin Spice and Cold Brew Fans

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though it's still technically summer, fall stans are already gearing up for pumpkin spice season, and STōK Cold Brew, known for its coffee-forward brews, is no exception. In honor of the return of STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew, back for a second year, STōK is helping the most die-hard fans of fall express their unfiltered feelings about the season through a line of home décor with an edgy twist.

STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew celebrates the cheugiest time of year with edgy home décor

There's something about fall that brings out the cheugy* side in all of us – like loving flannels, leaf-peeping and of course, fall's favorite flavor: pumpkin spice. Perhaps the cheugiest part of all? The #basic home décor proclaiming mantras like "Live, Laugh, Love" that you might find in at-times tacky gourd and leaf-clad homes this fall.

While we can all get behind "But First, Coffee," it doesn't quite convey how fall fanatics really feel about the season. Recognizing this special time of year when pumpkin spice and cold brew collide, STōK created three limited-edition signs with candid declarations for hardcore pumpkin spice and cold brew fanatics. A no-chill nod to basic fall décor, the signage offers an alternative to what you might find hanging over your cousin's fireplace, with forward phrases including:

But First, a Sh*t Ton of Cold Brew

Cold Heart. Cold Brew.

I Hate That I Love Pumpkin Spice

"We're all about a coffee-forward taste in our portfolio of cold brews, but even we can admit we get a little giddy at the arrival of fall," said Becca Grad, brand manager, STōK. "STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew is known for its bold, signature spice, and our signage is no different. It's a way to express how you truly feel about enjoying your favorite fall flavor, because when it comes down to it, we hate that we love pumpkin spice too."

STōK Cold Brew always puts coffee first, and while this pumpkin variety may be the cold brew brand's cheugiest flavor, the seasonal brew features a high-quality coffee at the forefront with a toasty signature spice blend for a bold, not-too-sweet, pumpkin flavor. It's the perfect way to get your pumpkin fix from the comfort of home, without waiting in line or having your name "creatively" spelled on your cup.

Fans can view the full lineup of signs and snag one for their own unapologetic interiors at SToKPumpkinAF.com now through September 4th.

STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew will be available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide beginning mid-August through the fall and holiday season for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 48 oz. bottle. Visit SToKBrew.com to learn more.

*Cheugy, originally coined by a TikTok user, is used to describe someone or something that is out of touch or trying too hard to be trendy -- with more self-awareness than something that's "basic." Examples include #GirlBoss energy, cargo shorts, glittery coffee tumblers and decorative wooden signs.

The STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew Sweepstakes Promotion ("Promotion") is sponsored by Danone US, LLC, 12002 Airport Way, Broomfield, CO 80021 and administered by ICF Next, Inc., 420 N 5th St. Fl. 10, Minneapolis, MN 55401. Promotion period begins on 8/25/21 and ends on 9/4/21. Many will enter to win 1 (one) home décor sign valued at $75, 50 (fifty) will win. Limit one entry per person. You must be at least 18 years or older to enter, and a legal 50 United States or District of Columbia resident. Sponsor employees, subsidiaries, affiliate companies, or their advertising, marketing or promotional agencies and their family members are not eligible to participate. Any local state, provincial, or other government agency, their officials, or employees are not eligible to participate. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. A purchase will not improve one's chance of winning. This Promotion is not sponsored or endorsed by, or associated with, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or any other Social Media Site utilized by the Promotion. See full rules [here].

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve and single-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

