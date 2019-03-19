STōK™ Cold Brew Launches New, Innovative Dairy-Free Creamed Coffees

With its continued popularity on the rise, oatmilk began its roots in US coffeehouses, used as a smooth and frothy creamer. Understanding the oatmilk category and its harmonious relationship with coffee, STōK is proud to unleash its Oatmilk Latte. Oatmilk adds an ideal level of creaminess, while allowing the coffee's flavors to shine through loud and clear – making this creamed, ready-to-drink brew the perfect smooth, creamy and coffee-forward blend. With 135mg of caffeine per 12 oz. serving, new STōK Oatmilk Latte is sure fuel you up and in the right direction – no matter what time of day!

As almondmilk continues to grow within plant-based beverages and offers a creamy, nutty flavor, STōK is also excited to introduce STōK Almondmilk Mocha – a cold brew coffee blended with just the right level of almondmilk creaminess, complemented by chocolate. This balanced, not-too-sweet cold brew is also a zinger, with 130mg of caffeine and 15g of sugar per 12 oz. serving.

"At STōK, we take the craft of cold brew coffee seriously – but we also like to tinker with our recipes and have some fun," said Lindsey Morgan, Marketing Director for STōK Cold Brew. "Our new Oatmilk Latte and Almondmilk Mocha Cold Brews offer coffee fans a delicious, creamy and ready-to-drink brew that they can enjoy whenever the need for a pick-me-up strikes."

Dairy-free, gluten-free and certified vegan, STōK's Oatmilk Latte and Almondmilk Mocha Cold Brews are available in 48 oz. multi-serve bottles with a suggested retail price of $5.49. You can find your favorite STōK at grocery stores nationwide. Visit SToKColdBrew.com to learn more!

About STōK™ Cold Brew :

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve and single serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew.

SOURCE SToK Cold Brew

Related Links

http://www.stokbrew.com

