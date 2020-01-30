STM Online Services Industry, Forecast to 2023 - Collaboration has Gained Acceptance; Seen as a Strategy even Among Rivals
Jan 30, 2020, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "STM Online Services 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Scientific, technical and medical online services loom larger in the professional publishing market than ever before. Books are in decline and journals face upheaval from the impact of open access policies. STM online services represent an exciting market where there is growth and opportunity for development and collaboration.
STM Online Services 2019-2023 provides an overview and financial outlook for the global STM online services market based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance. Company performance is estimated through 2019.
The overall STM publishing market is divided into:
- Abstracting & Indexing Services (A&I): secondary publishing services almost entirely delivered via electronic databases, but including a dwindling portion from print, CD-ROM or even microfiche.
- Online Content: stand-alone STM Web sites, electronic databases and online marketplaces that are not based on books, journals or A&I services. Includes standards, patents, training and certification, clinical reference, drug databases, reference management and analytical tools.
- The publisher provides market sizing for A&I and online services in both the scientific and technical and medical segments. These market slices are forecast to 2023.
STM Online Services 2019-2023 contains separate chapters covering the STM publishing market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- A look at the geographic breakdown of online services sales
- Discussion and analysis of the impact of currency movements
- A discussion of the market for non-English-language online services
- Ranking and analysis of the top ten online services competitors
- Tracking merger and acquisition activity
Key trends in online STM services discussed include:
- Analysis of online service growth trend in relation to the decline of STM books
- The impact of open data mandates
- Dynamic publishing the next step in technical evolution
- Tool development and the user engagement strategy
- Altmetrics go deeper
- Collaboration among rivals
- Global health care spending and employment trends
- Political and economic uncertainty in the age of Trump/Brexit
Publishing companies covered in this report include:
- Wolters Kluwer
- Clarivate Analytics
- Elsevier
- IHS Markit
- American Chemical Society
- EBSCO Information Services
- IBM Watson Health
- AthenaHealth
- Hearst Health Network
- Pearson
Publishers and investment professionals can trust STM Online Services 2019-2023 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential and understand online services trends affecting the scientific, technical & medical publishing industry, as well as to size up the competition.
STM Online Services 2019-2023 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the STM publishing industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Methodology
- Definition of the STM Online Services Market
- Online Content
- Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Elimination
- Scope of the Report
- Sources of Information
- Primary and Secondary Research
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
2. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Facts & Trends
- The Top 10 supply 63% of STM Online Services
- U.S., Europe Lead STM Online Services Development
- The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books' Former Market Niche
- Dynamic Publishing on the Rise
- Open Data Mandates Will Put a Premium on Discovery & Integration
- Author, Researcher Engagement Strategy
- Collaboration Has Gained Acceptance, Seen as Strategy Even Among Rivals
3. Scientific, Technical & Medical Online Services
- Introduction
- Market Size
- Key Online Services Categories
- Sci-Tech, Standards and Patent Online Content
- Drug Databases
- Clinical Reference
- Training and Certification
- Reference Management and Analytical Tools
- Sci-Tech Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Medical Abstracting & Indexing Services
- STM Publishing by Geography
- Regional Breakdown:
- Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Currency
4. Leading STM Online Services Publishers
- Introduction
- Mergers & Acquisitions in the STM Online Services Market
- STM Online Services Mergers & Acquisitions Index
- Key Industry and Global Trends in Merger & Acquisition Activity
- Leading STM Online Publishers
5. Trends & Forecast
- Introduction
- Current Trends in STM Online Services
- The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books Former Market Niche
- Dynamic Publishing on the Rise
- Open Data Mandates Will Put a Premium on Discovery & Integration
- Author, Researcher Engagement Strategy
- Altmetrics Support the Engagement Strategy
- Stand-Alone Products Have Evolved to be Part of a Platform
- Medical Online Services Driven by Global Health Expenditure
- Employment Trends: Medical Doctors
- U.S., Europe Lead STM Online Services Development
- Collaboration Has Gained Acceptance, Seen as Strategy Even Among Rivals
- U.K. 'Brexit' February 2020, Most Details Still to be Determined
- U.S. Election 2020 and Health Care Uncertainty
- STM Online Services Forecast
- Introduction
- STM Online Content Forecast
- STM Abstracting & Indexing Forecast
- STM Elimination Forecast
- S&T Online Services
- Medical Online Services
- Forecast by Geography
- Forecast of Leading Publishers
List of Tables
- STM Online Services Revenue Breakdown, 2016-2018
- Scientific & Technical Online Services Revenue Breakdown, 2016-2018
- STM Online Services, Major Market Categories
- Medical Online Services Revenue Breakdown, 2016-2018
- Currency Exchange Rate Movements for Europe, 2016-2018
- Currency Exchange Rate Movements for Asia-Pacific, 2016-2018
- Currency Exchange Movements for Rest of World, 2016-2018
- STM Online Services Leading Publishers Share, 2018
- Leading STM Online Service Competitor Revenue, 2017-2018
- Leading Competitors Scientific & Technical Online Services by Revenue, 2017-2018
- Leading Competitors Medical Online Services by Revenue, 2017-2018
- Leading Competitors in Standards, Patents, Online Content by Revenue 2017-2018
- STM Abstracting & Indexing Market Leaders by Revenue, 2017-2018
- Leading Drug Database Providers by Revenue, 2017-2018
- Clinical Reference Leaders by Revenue, 2017-2018
- Key STM Online Services M&A Activity, 2017
- Key STM Online Services M&A Activity, 2018
- Key STM Online Services M&A Activity, 2019
- World Health Care Expenditure 2019-2023
- Historical & Projected Growth of Medical Doctors' Global Headcount, 2013-2018
- STM Online Services Forecast, 2019P-2023P
- Scientific & Technical Online Services Forecast, 2019P-2023P
- Medical Online Services Forecast, 2019P-2023P
- World and Regional GDP Forecast 2019-2023
- Leading STM Online Service Competitor Forecast, 2018-2019P
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6lakc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article