Stock Images Market to grow by USD 1.22 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing, increased evolution of business models, and growth of e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, declining profit margins, increasing concerns regarding theft and misuse of visual content, and concerns regarding the reliability of images will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Stock Images Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Editorial



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Stock Images Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The stock images market report covers the following areas:

Stock Images Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stock images market, including Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PA Group Ltd., PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., and Shutterstock Inc. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the stock images market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Stock Images Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist stock images market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stock images market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors

Stock Images Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PA Group Ltd., PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., and Shutterstock Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

