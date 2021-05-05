Stock market rewards environmentally friendly utilities

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study just released by spatial finance data provider, Spatial Risk Systems (SRS) strongly points to the correlation between company stock performance and their investment in environmentally friendly energy sources. The group of companies leading the transformation have outperformed S&P Utilities index on average by 7% over the last 10 years. The reverse is also true – utilities that do not materially invest into the renewable sources have underperformed the index by about 10% during the same period.

The US power industry is going through a major transformational shift from coal and oil to natural gas and renewable (wind and sun) energy sources. SRS's data science team used Spatial Research Systems massive knowledge graph of unified data sources to understand the dynamics of this transition on a plant-by-plant basis for 23 publicly traded utilities accounting for 50% of US electricity generation.

Alex Vengerovsky, SRS's Chief Data Scientist says, "The power of connected data is on full display with our case study as we were able to quickly extract the relevant data points and establish a correlation between fuel sources and stock performance."

SRS is a data connectivity company focused on spatial finance. SRS is engineering a multi-tier data map unifying asset locations, corporate ownership to key risk factors and open data sets in the form of a knowledge graph.

Spatial Finance is an emerging concept that tracking asset locations and connecting these locations to key attributes, corporate ownership and local risk factors are the most effective way to accurately assess investment risk from a climate, environmental and sustainability perspective.

