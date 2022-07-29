Stock Music Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with Artlist Ltd. & Audio Network Ltd.- Technavio

Stock Music Market: Vendor Analysis

The stock music market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of different pricing policies and music varieties to compete in the market.

Artlist Ltd. - The company offers royalty-free stock music for youtube videos and other social media.

Audio Network Ltd. - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles such as disco, reggae, and jazz.

Bensound - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles such as disco, jazz, acoustic, and children for social media.

Envato Pty Ltd. - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles through its subsidiary Envato Elements Pty Ltd.

Epidemic Sound AB - The company offers royalty-free stock music for personal content, commercial content, and enterprise content.

Read the 120- page report with TOC on "Stock Music Market Analysis Report by License model (RF and RM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/stock-music-market-industry-analysis

Stock Music Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers & Trends - The stock music market is driven by the rising adoption of the subscription model. In addition, the expanding variety of stock music is anticipated to boost the growth of the Stock Music Market.

The stock music market is driven by the rising adoption of the subscription model. In addition, the expanding variety of stock music is anticipated to boost the growth of the Stock Music Market. Challenges - The key challenges to the global stock music industry growth is the lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with the integration of digital music.

Stock Music Market: Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

License Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

RF - size and forecast 2021-2026

RM - size and forecast 2021-2026

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Stock Music Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Stock Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 505.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Earmotion Audio Creation GmbH, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG, THE LICENSE LAB LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by License Model



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by License Model

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on License Model - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on License Model - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by License Model

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by License Model



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by License Model

5.3 RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on RF - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on RF - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 32: Chart on RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on RM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on RM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by License Model

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by License Model ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Artlist Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Artlist Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Artlist Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Artlist Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Audio Network Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Audio Network Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Audio Network Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Audio Network Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Bensound

Exhibit 95: Bensound - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bensound - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bensound - Key offerings

10.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Envato Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Envato Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Envato Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Epidemic Sound AB

Exhibit 101: Epidemic Sound AB - Overview



Exhibit 102: Epidemic Sound AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Epidemic Sound AB - Key offerings

10.8 Footage Firm Inc.

Exhibit 104: Footage Firm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Footage Firm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Footage Firm Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 MusicRevolution LLC

Exhibit 107: MusicRevolution LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: MusicRevolution LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: MusicRevolution LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Shutterstock Inc.

Exhibit 110: Shutterstock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Shutterstock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Shutterstock Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG

Exhibit 113: SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 114: SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 Trad Ventures LLC

Exhibit 116: Trad Ventures LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Trad Ventures LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Trad Ventures LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

