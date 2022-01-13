Stock Video Market to Grow by USD 204.30 million | Adobe Inc. and Depositphotos Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The stock video market size is expected to grow by USD 204.30 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% during this period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 5.68%.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By application, the stock video market has been classified into two segments, namely editorial and commercial. During the forecast period, the editorial segment will have significant market share growth.

By image source, the market has been segmented into macrostock and microstock. The macrostock segment is expected to dominate the global stock video market by the image source.

By license model, the market has been segmented by RM and RF. The RM segment is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the stock video market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

55% of the growth will originate from North America.

The US and Canada are the key countries for the stock video market in North America.

Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

The presence of a large number of vendors will drive the stock video market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Market Vendors and Their Offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers different types of stock video such as HD Clip, 4K Clip, Motion Graphics, and others.

The company offers different types of stock video such as HD Clip, Clip, Motion Graphics, and others. Depositphotos Inc. - The company offers different types of stock videos for business/office/work, family and children, abstract, and others.

The company offers different types of stock videos for business/office/work, family and children, abstract, and others. Dreamstime.com LLC - The company offers stock video for different purposes such as business/office/work, family and children, abstract, and others.

The company offers stock video for different purposes such as business/office/work, family and children, abstract, and others. Envato Pty Ltd. - The company offers stock videos for different purposes such as Lifestyle, Nature, Animals, Food, and others.

The company offers stock videos for different purposes such as Lifestyle, Nature, Animals, Food, and others. Footage Firm Inc. - The company offers different types of stock videos with After Effects Templates, Animated Backgrounds, Premiere Pro Templates, and others.

Notes:

The stock video market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Stock Video Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 204.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

