StockCharts.com Announces David Keller, CMT as New Featured Market Commentator

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, StockCharts.com launched a new commentary partnership with David Keller, CMT, President of Sierra Alpha Research. The expanded partnership follows the success of Mr. Keller's presentation at the biennial ChartCon investing conference, which was hosted by StockCharts.com in August of 2018. The company has named Mr. Keller as a contributing author for the website and will publish his market analysis in an exclusive new blog, "The Mindful Investor."

StockCharts.com

David Keller is the President and Chief Strategist at Sierra Alpha Research LLC, a boutique investment research firm focused on managing risk through market awareness. He combines the strengths of technical analysis, behavioral finance, and data visualization to identify investment opportunities and enrich relationships between advisers and clients.

Prior to founding his own research firm, Mr. Keller served as Managing Director of Research for Fidelity Investments in Boston, where he managed the Technical Research Department as well as the legendary Fidelity Chart Room. He is a Past President of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) Association, as well as a member of both the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts and the International Federation of Technical Analysts. Mr. Keller has lectured on technical analysis and behavioral finance as an Adjunct Professor at the Brandeis University International Business School in Waltham, Massachusetts. Additionally, he previously served as a Technical Analysis Application Specialist with Bloomberg L.P. in New York, and was a regular contributor to Bloomberg Markets magazine.

"I'm honored to be a part of the StockCharts.com family," Mr. Keller said in a statement to the company. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with my fellow contributors, as well as working with the great people behind the website to provide users with exceptional charts, commentary, and education. I look forward to many good things in the coming years."

"StockCharts is extremely excited to have David Keller joining our commentary team," said StockCharts.com President, Chip Anderson. "Dave's extensive industry experience will allow him to provide StockCharts readers with insights that are unavailable anywhere else. By helping his readers better understand the technical forces that drive the market, David furthers StockCharts' goal of helping all online investors make better trading decisions."

"The Mindful Investor" officially debuted on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. To read David Keller's latest work on StockCharts.com, visit StockCharts.com/mindfulinvestor.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

For press related inquiries, please contact us at press@stockcharts.com .

SOURCE StockCharts.com

Related Links

http://StockCharts.com

