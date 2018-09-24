StockCharts.com Announces Major Expansion of StockCharts TV, Streaming Video Channel for Online Investors

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com has announced an expansion of its slate of original programming for its online streaming channel StockCharts TV. From December 2018 to early January 2019, three new shows debuted on the channel: DecisionPoint (hosted by Carl and Erin Swenlin); In The Know Trader (hosted by Rick Bensignor); and Market Buzz (hosted by Greg Schnell). With these additions, StockCharts TV now airs a total of eight different original weekday series.

StockCharts TV, which launched in April 2018, is the first and only 24/7 streaming channel devoted exclusively to financial charting and market analysis from the web's top technical experts. The first original program to debut was the daily weekday series MarketWatchers LIVE, which airs at noon ET Monday through Friday. Contributors to StockCharts TV include prominent names in the field of technical analysis, such as Tom Bowley, Arthur Hill and Mary Ellen McGonagle, and the various shows frequently feature exciting guests such as Marc Chaikin, Dr. Alexander Elder, Jeffrey Saut, Tom McClellan and many others.

The DecisionPoint show, which premiered in early December 2018, is an expansion of the StockCharts blog of the same name, which is also run by Carl and Erin Swenlin. DecisionPoint, founded by Mr. Swenlin in 1996, was acquired by StockCharts in 2014, where it became one of the website's most popular technical blogs. Like the blog, the show focuses on DecisionPoint-branded stock market indicators and their implications for the market and investment strategies. New episodes of the series air at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fridays. In addition to DecisionPoint, Ms. Swenlin remains a co-host on Monday-Thursday episodes of the MarketWatchers LIVE daily series.

In The Know Trader, which premiered in mid-December 2018, is focused on the market insights of host Rick Bensignor, founder of the Bensignor Group and former chief market strategist at Morgan Stanley. The series functions as a companion to Mr. Bensignor's professional consulting services, which are available at his website InTheKnowTrader.com, and also features interviews with prominent industry names such as Jeff Hirsch (Stock Trader's Almanac). New episodes of the series air at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.

"[In The Know Trader] is expressly designed to better educate investors on the methodologies that most individual investors have no real access to or even realize exist," Mr. Bensignor said in a statement to the company. "[The show's] goal is to help get you trading alongside professional money managers – not against them!"

Market Buzz with Greg Schnell launched in mid-January 2019. The series airs new episodes twice weekly, specifically on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. ET. Market Buzz takes a broad look at the state of the market, looking closely at the major indexes and symbols and providing clear-cut advice regarding the wisdom of investing in a given time and place.

"In a world of short-term trading, Market Buzz will focus on weekly charts with longer time frame investing," Mr. Schnell said in a statement to the company. "I am excited to help audiences better understand momentum and changes in trend for stocks."

More original content and special programming are expected to debut on StockCharts TV throughout 2019. The live StockCharts TV feed can be accessed 24/7 at StockCharts.com/tv. Previously aired episodes, guest interviews and other channel highlights can also be viewed on the official StockCharts YouTube channel.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users, and counting, around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

