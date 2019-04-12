StockCharts.com Announces New Partnership With Cloud Data Provider Xignite

REDMOND, Wash., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com, the industry's leading provider of financial charting and technical analysis tools for online investors, has announced a new partnership with the cloud data provider Xignite. The announcement comes as StockCharts continues to transition from its own on-premises datacenter to cloud services hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In partnering with Xignite and utilizing its cloud-based data services, StockCharts will be able to greatly expand the scope of its operations, both in global market reach and platform capabilities. With the move to a cloud data provider, StockCharts will add coverage for new international markets, allowing the site to better serve its growing global user base. In addition, the company will be able to offer a more diverse set of data types and packages on the platform in what promises to be a major boon to current and new users alike.

"StockCharts' innovative charting solutions are now powered by Xignite REST APIs, which harmoniously integrate multiple types of stock price data into their app," said Stephane Dubois, CEO and founder of Xignite. "By hosting market data in the AWS cloud, Xignite has freed StockCharts from the constraints of hardware and software, allowing them to deliver spectacular financial charts to millions of users each month. We are excited to be partnering with StockCharts."

"We couldn't be happier about the move to Xignite, and I'm thrilled to finally announce this new partnership," said Grayson Roze, StockCharts.com business manager. "Working with Xignite in this capacity will bring a host of new data offerings to StockCharts, allowing our users to unlock even more value from our tools and features. Simply put, the Xignite partnership will allow StockCharts to continue executing our mission of helping online investors make better financial decisions using charting and technical analysis."

In addition to immediate impacts and improvements from the migration to Xignite already visible on the website, StockCharts.com expects to expand its data offerings and foreign market coverage throughout the remainder of 2019.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

About Xignite

Recognized as the data cornerstone enabling the growth of FinTech, Xignite Inc. makes market data easy. Xignite pioneered the shift of market data to the cloud and is leading the disruption of the market data industry. The Xignite Market Data Cloud platform, hosted in the AWS cloud, allows companies to simplify infrastructure, scale quickly and innovate faster. Xignite's clients include more than 1,000 financial services, media and software companies including BMO, BlackRock, Charles Schwab and TIAA, as well as leading FinTech disruptors StockCharts.com, Betterment, Envestnet|Yodlee, FutureAdvisor, Motif Investing, Personal Capital, Robinhood, SoFi, StockTwits and Wealthfront.

